One Nation Liberalism: reclaiming compassion without conservatism

When our leader, Ed Davey, invited One Nation Conservatives to join the Liberal Democrats, he tapped into something important: the collapse of moderate conservatism and the hunger for decency in politics. Yet, this appeal has left some party members, myself included, uneasy. There is a fear that in trying to welcome disillusioned Conservatives, we risk softening our liberalism into a kind of managerial centrism, one that mistakes moderation for vision.

However, the truth is that Britain doesn’t need a return to One Nation Conservatism. It needs to rediscover One Nation Liberalism.

The phrase “One Nation” has always carried emotional power in British politics. When Disraeli wrote of a nation divided into “two nations”, one rich and one poor, he captured an anxiety that has never truly disappeared. Chimneys and factory gates no longer separate those two nations, but housing markets, regional inequities, and access to opportunity. The same fiscal fissures that alarmed Disraeli still scar Britain today, but the solutions no longer lie in patriotism from above. They lie in liberalism from below; building a society of free citizens bound by mutual respect, fairness, and opportunity.

Liberals have always been the true heirs to the One Nation tradition. Our philosophy is based on the belief that liberty is not merely the absence of restraint, but the presence of opportunity. The New Liberals of the early twentieth century understood this well. T. H. Green, L. T. Hobhouse, and John Hobson argued that freedom was meaningless if poverty, ignorance, or ill-health prevented people from exercising it. For them, liberty was social as much as political.

From Beveridge’s blueprint for welfare to Grimond’s call for community politics, from Paddy Ashdown’s belief in shared destiny to Jo Grimond’s call for “property-owning democracy”, Liberal Democrats have always sought to make Britain one nation in spirit as well as geography. We have done so, not by appealing to deference or hierarchy, but by insisting that every person should have the power to shape their own life and to contribute meaningfully to their community.

One Nation Liberalism means building a society where every citizen, regardless of birth, wealth, or postcode, has the freedom and means to live with dignity. It is freedom with fairness, compassion rooted in justice, and patriotism grounded in inclusion. It differs from One Nation Conservatism in both substance and spirit. Conservatism, even in its gentler form, relies on duty flowing from above to below. It is a politics of paternal care, however well-intentioned. Liberalism, by contrast, views society as a partnership of equals, united not by class or creed, but by a shared sense of responsibility. The state is not a moral guardian, but an enabler; its role is to create conditions in which liberty and fairness can flourish together.

Where One Nation Conservatism sought to hold a divided society together, One Nation Liberalism seeks to mend those divisions through empowerment. It believes that the moral health of a nation depends not on obedience, but on opportunity; not on hierarchy, but on human dignity.

This philosophy must shape our politics now more than ever. Too often, political centrism is defined by what it is not: not radical, not populist, not extreme. But One Nation Liberalism is not about trimming to the middle; it is about rebuilding the social fabric through fairness and empowerment.

Ed Davey’s outreach to One Nation Conservatives is understandable; decent people across the political spectrum are appalled by the moral decay of modern conservatism. But decency alone will not rebuild Britain. One Nation Liberalism must offer something bolder: a vision that united the decency of the centre with the purpose of radical reform.

We should not settle for simply being a sanctuary from Tory chaos. We should offer a roadmap for national renewal. That means reviving Beveridge’s spirit for the twenty-first century, and tackling the new “five giants” of our age: inequality, disinformation, disempowerment, environmental decay, and division.

In truth, liberalism has always carried the One Nation soul. We believe that the poor should not have to beg for opportunities, that the rich should not fear fairness, and that national pride should rest on inclusion over exclusion. If “One Nation” is to mean anything in modern Britain, it cannot be conservative. It must be liberal; a renewal of the social contract built on liberty, justice and compassion. We must not retreat into cautious centrism, but advance with confident liberalism.

Britain does not need One Nation Conservatism reborn; it needs One Nation Liberalism renewed.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.