Outrageous behaviour by P&O

We were all shocked by the summary dismissal yesterday of 800 P&O employees. My immediate reaction – as a former trades union branch officer – was “Surely that is illegal?”. The unions are, of course, taking legal advice.
And the Government itself, in the person of the Maritime minister Robert Courts, has criticised strongly P&O, describing the action as “wholly unacceptable”.
This attack on workers by P&O is an absolute outrage.
If the current owners cannot manage this company properly then the government needs to consider how a more responsible owner can be brought in.https://t.co/zfcY6RTG3A
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 17, 2022
Sarah Olney, our Transport spokesperson, has commented on this:
Today’s underhanded action by P&O is an attack on workers. It is an absolute outrage.
This is simply not an acceptable way to treat employees and the government must step in urgently to help reduce tensions and bring people back to the table.
If the current owners cannot manage this company properly then the government needs to consider how a more responsible owner can be brought in.
Clearly the Conservatives also need to tighten up rules about how registered ships treat workers to ensure this doesn’t happen again.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
There is one other point that was mentioned this morning. The contracts between P&O Ferries and its employees are under the law of Jersey, a Crown Dependency where the company is officially headquartered, rather than the UK. We also should be campaigning for the end to these islands’ rights to provide worse employee protection than companies in the UK. If they employ UK staff, they should have to meet all UK employment protection legislation. This egregious behaviour justifies retrospective legislation and I hope that our Parliamentarians will bring this forward.
A question… How (If, as it appears, the UK staff are being immediately replaced with cheaper foreign agency workers) did these foreign agency workers get, en masse, into the UK to join ships in Liverpool, Hull, Dover, etc?b…Bearing in mind the difficulty, post Brexit, for ANY overseas worker coming to the UK (special government dispensations needed for Truck drivers, Care staff, etc…)
Yes and as a unite member myself I agree with Christine Jardine on LBC that P & O should be brought into public ownership. Surely the unions/employees can take legal action on unfair dismissal and unlawful deduction of wages. It’s simply unacceptable to sack all the staff without any notice and then to backdate. This company has set a new low for industrial relations in this country.
The British government warned that travellers could expect 10 days of disruption on routes to Ireland, Northern Ireland, France and the Netherlands.
Workers, many of whom were fired via Zoom message, reacted angrily after receiving no advance notice of their dismissal and being told that the ferries would be staffed by a third-party crew provider. Some locked themselves on their vessels in protest.
