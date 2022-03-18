Outrageous behaviour by P&O

Embed from Getty Images

We were all shocked by the summary dismissal yesterday of 800 P&O employees. My immediate reaction – as a former trades union branch officer – was “Surely that is illegal?”. The unions are, of course, taking legal advice.

And the Government itself, in the person of the Maritime minister Robert Courts, has criticised strongly P&O, describing the action as “wholly unacceptable”.

This attack on workers by P&O is an absolute outrage. If the current owners cannot manage this company properly then the government needs to consider how a more responsible owner can be brought in.https://t.co/zfcY6RTG3A — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 17, 2022

Sarah Olney, our Transport spokesperson, has commented on this:

Today’s underhanded action by P&O is an attack on workers. It is an absolute outrage. This is simply not an acceptable way to treat employees and the government must step in urgently to help reduce tensions and bring people back to the table. If the current owners cannot manage this company properly then the government needs to consider how a more responsible owner can be brought in. Clearly the Conservatives also need to tighten up rules about how registered ships treat workers to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.