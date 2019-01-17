Kirsten Johnson

Parliament debates Mental Health First Aid

By | Thu 17th January 2019 - 8:19 am

The Backbench debate on incorporating Mental Health First Aid into First Aid At Work legislation is scheduled to take place this morning in Parliament.

The Government statement on this is here, with a debate pack pdf link at the bottom entitled, “Mental health first aid in the workplace”.

One of the reasons I entered politics, as a career musician, was my concern over mental health care and the lack of provision for those experiencing mental ill-health.

In March 2015 I successfully amended Liberal Democrat party policy on Mental Health to include incorporating mental health first aid into physical First Aid at Work courses.

I then worked with Norman Lamb MP in 2016 on an Early Day Motion proposing to change the law so that mental health first aid was required under Health & Safety legislation.

Norman and I attended Mental Health First Aid training together and we are both Mental Health First Aiders. I am so pleased to see that our work has led to cross-party support of this initiative. I very much hope the Backbench Business debate today leads to changes in First Aid At Work legislation. It is imperative that mental health first aid be given equal footing to physical first aid in the work place.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds and Parliament.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 17th Jan - 8:01am
    @ David Becket, It was a cutting jibe. And one that can be watched on Sky News, the Daily Mail website etc. In true tory...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 17th Jan - 7:51am
    @ Karen Pratt, The voting records of MPs can be found on the website of they work for you. If you read up on Jo...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 17th Jan - 1:45am
    Expats, I think I have been clear that I support Libdem housing policy as updated last spring https://www.libdems.org.uk/spring-18-f4-local-government-housing This policy includes allowing receipts from the...
  • User AvatarMartin 16th Jan - 11:48pm
    Vince and our other parliamentarians need to remind Mrs May that her self imposed red lines are the stumbling block. We should not promise much...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 16th Jan - 11:43pm
    “What should Vince say to Theresa?” - my reply would be unrepeatable, but my advice to Vince (not that he really needs it) is not...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 16th Jan - 11:18pm
    It was a fair point from Gove, there was a tme when we favoured a referendum. To many we give the appearance of inconsistency on...