Party statement on data breach

By | Tue 3rd July 2018 - 8:57 pm

Yesterday, some party members received an email from the Party’s Chief Executive, Nick Harvey, which told them that there had been a data breach at a company used by the party in connection with a recent members’ survey.

Here’s Nick’s statement on the issue:

One of our suppliers, Typeform, informed us that on 3rd May 2018 they suffered a data breach, which they subsequently discovered on 27th June and notified us shortly afterwards.

Data from Liberal Democrat members was among the data affected. You will have received an email if your data was affected.

Typeform have informed us that an external hacker managed to get unauthorised access to the results of our recent Member Experience Survey and downloaded them.

This survey contained names and email address, so we are asking affected members to watch out for potential phishing scams or spam emails.

This survey also contained information about political opinions, such as the campaigns and policy areas that are most important to you.

The survey did not contain any financial details and no other data held on any other systems has been compromised in this breach.

We are in communication with Typeform and will be re-evaluating our relationship with them in light of this incident.

We take the security of your data seriously and if we are not satisfied that sufficient steps have been taken to secure your data, we will terminate our relationship with Typeform.

We have also reported this incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

We’re incredibly sorry that this happened and if you have any other questions about the data breach, please feel free to contact us by emailing[email protected] – we’ll do our best to answer any queries you may have.

  • Nonconformistradical 3rd Jul '18 - 9:45pm

    Typeform is a Spanish company – from their terms of use:-
    “Who are you?

    We’re Typeform. Or Typeform S.L., for legal purposes. We’re a Spanish company, and our address is Carrer Bac de Roda, 163, 08018 Barcelona. Our C.I.F. (tax identification code) is B65831836, and we’re registered with the Trade Register of Barcelona. ”

    So who fines them?

  • David Becket 3rd Jul '18 - 10:38pm

    Why are we not using a UK company? At least they are in the EU, but for this sort of exercise UP would be preferable/.

  • CJ 3rd Jul '18 - 11:57pm

    Good night for bad news.

