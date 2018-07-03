Let’s not be the radical party

I find the word “radical” increasingly difficult nowadays. It has become a shibboleth. Whatever is being pitched has to be framed as radical. And everybody knows exactly what it means and says so with great authority. The trouble is that the next person will, with equally great authority, give it a different meaning.
And also, it doesn’t tell us anything about the liberalness of the policies being proposed. I think most people will agree that Iain Duncan Smith’s approach to welfare benefits was radical. But I don’t think any liberal wants a policy that vindictive. (Or that incompetent.)
When you look at the things we are in favour of, many of them are not radical at all.
Legalisation of cannabis, for instance. Cannabis is no more harmful than tobacco or alcohol. Its prohibition actually creates harmful forms of the substance, costs taxpayers a significant amount of money and badly affects a significant number of lives by creating criminal records that otherwise would not exist. Legalising it can be framed not as radical, but as common sense.
Try this:
We can:
- reduce harms to many ordinary people
- reduce pressure on the police and the entire justice system
- reduce burden to the NHS
- reduce days lost to illness for businesses
- increase tax revenue
- by legalising and regulating cannabis in the same way as we treat alcohol and tobacco.
There is nothing radical there; it is just plain common sense.
Or, on a different topic, try this thought experiment:
- you are a country with small but very sophisticated armed forces
- your men and women are highly trained, well paid and dependable
- they and their families live in good quality accommodation
- if they are wounded in the service of their country, they get excellent medical and social care, and decent benefits
- you buy high tech equipment, both large scale and small scale, with an eye to effectiveness and value
- you invest in intelligence globally, regionally and locally, to enable your forces and equipment to be used most effectively and with least cost to bodies and lives
- you put effort into working on relationships with other countries which enable you to collaborate to prevent conflict, but also to prosecute it effectively when necessary
- but one day you decide to spend more than three full years of your budget on a single weapon, one which is in practical terms useless for any conflict you can foresee, and will also, within five years, have lost its unique selling point of being invisible underwater. To afford this, you compromise every other budget: you take significant chunks of money away from recruiting, paying, accommodating and caring for your soldiers, you compromise on all the other equipment you buy, and you spend less on intelligence and on your diplomatic efforts. All for a weapon you will never use.
Doing something about Trident is not radical, it is just common sense.
We can do the same with most of our policies – climate change, housing, education, health and social care, transport.
Then we can save the word radical for policies that really are. Land Value Tax, maybe, because that really would shake up wealth and power in this country.
* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk
Hmmm. “Common Sense” is as much a shibboleth as “radical”. Many common sense ideas are wrong, and for anybody to have put an aircraft in the air, they had to defy common sense at some point. Most people seem to use “common sense” to mean either “what I think” or “what I think the man in the street thinks”.
But I think there is a useful point here. Radical means “will upset people” and common sense means “conforms to popular opinion, right or wrong”. In a sense they are opposite ends of the spectrum, and neither is a good guide to whether a policy would actually do any good. And so I suspect the hunt for the elusive radical and common sense policy is unlikely to find any policy never mind a good one.
Drugs are bad, so ban them, is common sense. Legalisation to minimise harm is confusing and frightening and therefore radical
We need to have more powerful weapons than our enemies do, is common sense. Unilateral disarmament is frightening and therefore radical.
In neither case is “common sense” or “radical” a good guide to the correct policy. Rather, we need actual evidence on harm minimisation, and cool headed strategic analysis of our security situation.
“Radical” has a very clear meaning – it means tackling problems at the root, not tinkering around the edges.
Things can be radical and not liberal, as you mentioned with IDS’ reforms. Things can be liberal and not radical, like raising the income tax threshold for low earners (as opposed to introducing Universal Basic Income which would be both liberal and radical). And things can be neither, like giving tax breaks to predatory multinational corporations for donating leftover food to foodbanks which they’re already doing, and doesn’t tackle why people need foodbanks in the first place.
Is our drug policy radical? I think so. By looking at drug addiction and the crime that comes from that as a health problem rather than a justice problem, we’re fundamentally changing the perception of these issues. Decriminialisation comes from that – it isn’t the root of the policy.
But I agree that we have had too much bland, centrist, managerial policies coming out of the Liberal Democrats in recent years. We need to find our voice with policies which are both radical and liberal.
@ Rob Parsons “Let’s not be the radical party”. I think you’ve missed the bus, Mr. Parsons. I thought that was decided fourteen years ago when the Orangeist Tendency published their tome…… and which still lingers on in certain quarters of this emasculated party.
Certainly, in historiographical terms, radical was applied to Liberals who were described as of a progressive turn of mind who saw social justice and reducing inequality as their goals. There is a certain irony in a resident of Lewes, one time home of Tom Paine, attempting to muddy the ideological radical waters.
David Raw, there’s a new bus coming along. Instead of raking over the past, why not help us get aboard.
“Lewes, one time home of Tom Paine.” You learn something new every day on LibdemVoice. I have to agree with David Raw of the need for a renewed focus on social justice and reducing inequality as a priority.
When Rob Parsons says “There is nothing radical there; it is just plain common sense.” he is echoing Tom Paine who wrote a pamphlet titled “Common Sense” making the case for the independence of the American colonies in 1776, spreading the idea of republicanism, bolstering enthusiasm for separation from Britain, and encouraging recruitment for the Continental Army.
Paine’s genius was to render complex ideas intelligible to average readers of the day, with clear, concise writing unlike the formal, learned style favored by many of Paine’s contemporaries.
Loyalists vigorously attacked Common Sense; one attack, titled Plain Truth (1776), by Marylander James Chalmers, said Paine was a political quack and warned that without monarchy, the government would “degenerate into democracy”. Paine also denounced aristocracy, which together with monarchy were “two ancient tyrannies.” They violated the laws of nature, human reason, and the “universal order of things,” which began with God.
In his later pamphlet “Agrarian Justice” he developed the first realistic proposal in the world to abolish systematic poverty: a universal social insurance system comprising old-age pensions and disability support and universal stakeholder grants for young adults, funded by a 10% inheritance tax focused on land. He argued for a form of equality consistent with liberty. In justifying his proposal using social contract theories and John Locke’s principles of property, Paine offered a third way between proto-communism—symbolized by the French Revolution’s “Equals” radical contingent and their desire to confiscate all wealth—and England’s Poor Laws, which offered humanitarian relief but stigmatized the poor and subjected them to harsh social control and workhouse conditions. Paine defended the private property system, while also theorizing large-scale poverty as preventable injustice and conceiving of universal entitlements to limit poverty caused by property-holding inequality. This was how Paine helped forge the modern idea of distributive justice.
Rob Parsons. The problem is that too many still want to pretend that a previous driver did nothing wrong when he crashed and totalled the old bus. Until they acknowledge that it was recklessly driven at speed into a liberal cul de sac, and accept they need move from the crash scene, to build and get onto a new bus, they will just stand there spouting the same old failed certainties.
What is needed is to look to learn from how we, the previous generation made the bus work, so that it had more passengers than a few true believers, and instead of just saying we want to be radical (any trendy leftie can say it – it takes a lot of skill to actually do it) they will continue to cling to their failed certainties of pure 100% liberal failure.
I think that was what was behind David Raw’s point.