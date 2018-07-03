We need to make it easier to move

We are all aware of the issues surrounding property in the UK. According to the Resolution Foundation, as many as one third of millennials will be renting from cradle to grave. This is a serious problem that no party has ever really got to grips with.

When Labour were in Government, house building was one of the fewer policy areas that didn’t get much attention. All of the attention was on reforming public services, especially post-2001, rather than on housing.

Under the Conservative’s we have seen the introduction of initiatives aimed at helping people get onto the housing ladder. These include Help To Buy and the Lifetime ISA. However, we need to go further to improve the housing market.



The Government announced that Stamp Duty would be eliminated for first-time buyers in the 2017 Autumn Budget. I would urge the Government to go further and scrap Stamp Duty for all buyers of owner-occupied property.

From this Institute for Fiscal Studies report, we know that four per cent of owner-occupiers aged 50 or above moved over a two-year period. If we take out institutional moves, this figure drops significantly.

What Stamp Duty is doing is clogging up the housing market and leading to inefficiencies. New families are struggling to move out of their starter home to a family home, which makes it harder for first-time buyers to find a starter home that is affordable.

This inefficiency occurs all the way up the housing ladder and age ranges, and it can be solved in part by scrapping Stamp Duty for owner-occupiers. Whilst the supply of housing is still the biggest issue, Stamp Duty is stopping the existing housing stock being used efficiently.

According to Knight Frank, Stamp Duty brings in around £9 billion for the Treasury, which is not a small amount when the Government is looking at raising £20 billion in taxes for the NHS. However, Stamp Duty is an incredibly damaging transaction tax, so even though it raises £9 billion, it also slows economic growth.

The reason it slows economic growth is because people are not able to move as freely as they would like. This means that businesses may not be able to access the labour that they need, and those in the labour market may not be able to access the best employment opportunities.

We should urge the Government to go further than just scrapping Stamp Duty for first-time buyers. We need to allow businesses and workers to get the best deal possible by reducing barriers. This will provide a much needed boost to an economy that grew by a pitiful 0.2 per cent in Q1 2018.

* Tom Purvis is a Liberal Democrat who works as an economist representing independent professionals and the self-employed.