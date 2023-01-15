Paying for Social Care

The current crisis in the NHS should be persuading us to re-consider the idea of a 10 per cent retirement levy to pay for social care. Everyone knows that bed- blocking is at the root of the over-crowding in our hospitals and the long waits for ambulances and in accident and emergency departments. But “delayed discharge” cannot be solved without more resources in home care and nursing homes. Massively more resources.

The lack of political courage over this issue is shameful, from all parties. Back in 2011, the Dilmot Report called for something to be done. Since then, Andy Burnham’s attempt to introduce a 10 per cent retirement levy was abandoned, even by his own Labour Party. It was ignored by the Coalition. Theresa May and Boris Johnson made various suggestions but quickly backed away from them. And Rishi Sunak thinks that by spooning out a little more money for the NHS will solve the problem.

The issue is much bigger than that, with Britain’s population aging as fast as it is. Age UK reckons we need £10bn a year extra to fund a National Care Service similar to the NHS. To raise that kind of money, we need a radical solution. An obvious source of money is a tax on wealth, and most pensioners have plenty of it.

So the idea is to impose a 10 per cent one-off levy on every citizen’s wealth at the age of 65 or at the point of retirement, whichever is sooner. And by “wealth” I mean the value of any property owned, any pension pot or savings and investments. So if 500,000 people were to reach retirement each year in Britain and the average citizen had £100,000 of wealth, the £10,000 they would pay in levy would raise £5bn a year, the sort of money we are requiring, above and beyond what we already spend on social care.

In return, the social care costs of every citizen would be met by the National Care Service, whenever they needed it. It was estimated by the Dilmot Report that 4 per cent of us by the age of 65 would need a nursing home and 15 per cent by the age of 85. The weekly cost of a place in a nursing home is around £1,500. Even minimal care at home costs an average of £200 a week. Just like the NHS, a properly funded care system is an insurance against misfortune. Most people enjoy a trouble-free retirement but many do not. And it’s usually no fault of their own.

Such a system is not only a comfort to us all in our old age, it is a sign of a civilised society that it looks after its frailer members. And it has the added advantage of freeing up the NHS to do the jobs it was designed for, to cure us of our illnesses and mend us when he have accidents.

Radical ideas like this are just what the Liberal Democrats should be developing and advocating, freed, as we are, from the temptations of winning power for ourselves and having to please all of the people, all of the time. We are the party that can make democracy actually work.

I have taken the step of drawing up a formal motion on a 10 per cent retirement levy to put to our Scottish Conference in the autumn. And it will be interesting to see whether there are other brave members prepared to support it. And whether it could be applied in Scotland first. There is nothing in the list of “reserved” powers to Westminster that I can see prevents it. But no doubt some small-state Tory will take that point to the Supreme Court.

* John Knox is a member of Edinburgh South Liberal Democrats, a retired journalist and a recent council candidate.