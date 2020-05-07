Philip Alston and Transformational Change

Embed from Getty Images

Eighteen months ago Philip Alston, the UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, visited Britain for a fortnight, and travelled round all four countries to meet officials and ordinary people and community organisations. After also studying all the documents that had been published on the state of poverty here, he issued a Statement. This document still makes very sad reading. It shows up serious societal problems which the political absorption on Brexit last year and on the health crisis this year have distracted from, and which a progressive party such as ours must surely address.

He wrote in his Introduction:

It seems patently unjust and contrary to British values that so many people are living in poverty. This is obvious to anyone who opens their eyes to see the immense growth in foodbanks… the people sleeping rough in the streets, the growth in homelessness, the sense of deep despair that leads even the Government to appoint a Minister for suicide prevention and civil society to report in depth an unheard of level of loneliness and isolation. And local authorities, especially in England, which perform vital roles in providing a real social safety net have been gutted by a series of government policies.

Describing people he had talked to dependent on foodbanks and charities, some homeless and sleeping on friends’ couches, young people who feel gangs are their only way out of destitution, and people with disabilities told to go back to work against their doctors’ orders, he also remarks on “tremendous resilience, strength and generosity” shown by neighbours, councils and charities in support.

However, he finds that the cutting back of welfare payments and services by governments in the name of the need for austerity policies actually showed “revolutionary change” in both the system for delivering social justice and “especially in the values underpinning it.” He continues:

Key elements of the post-war Beveridge social contract are being overturned. In the process, some good outcomes have certainly been achieved, but great misery has also been inflicted unnecessarily, especially on the working poor, on single mothers struggling against mighty odds, on people with disabilities who are already marginalized, and on millions of children who are being locked into a cycle of poverty from which they will have great difficulty escaping.

It is the underlying values and ethics that he believes have generated the greatest problems. He writes:

The government has made no secret of its determination to change the value system to focus more on individual responsibility… and to pursue a single-minded… focus on getting people into employment at all costs. British compassion for those who are suffering has been replaced by a punitive, mean-spirited and often callous approach apparently designed to instil discipline where it is least useful, to impose a rigid order on those least capable of coping with today’s world, and elevating the goal of instilling blind compliance…

He says the motivation strikes him as “wanting to make clear that being on benefits should involve hardship.”

So, evidently Professor Aston believes there has already been revolutionary change here, but in a wrong direction. He says that the change he wants is that social support should be a route out of poverty, and Universal Credit should be a key part of that, but he describes in detail the problems arising from its application, with its “draconian sanctions”, and delays that have led to people being plunged into further debt. He shows how austerity measures such as the 19% cut in local authority services have led to more costly crisis interventions. He says that in-work poverty is increasingly common, with almost 60% of those in poverty being in families where someone works. He finds that people do want to work, but the levels of support mean that a single crisis for people with small resources can cast them into poverty, and points out that as the majority of people will need benefits of some kind in the course of their lifetime, it is in the interests of all to reform the system.

Poverty is a political choice, he concludes. Austerity could easily have spared the poor.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.