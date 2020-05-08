Universal Basic Income, why now?

We are currently in the midst of an unwanted sociological experiment.
Society is reliant on its citizens being responsive to the current restrictions in a way that cannot realistically be enforced by coercion.
The lessons to be drawn can offer us significant hope. A hope that, as a counsellor working in mental health, I have always had. It is a hope in the possibility of the majority to find a way to do the best for themselves and others.
An army of volunteers have been found. Neighbours are mostly, neighbourly. Politicians have asked that citizens be trusted to pay their part in the current challenges and we have not been found wanting. (Apart from my own glass recycling, I include myself in this). In the counselling room I see that the human spirit has both conscience and drive, often in the face of appalling experiences. Daily I see people trying to find a way to become the person they want to be, across all social groups, often hampered by shame of circumstance.
The radical idea of Universal benefit has been floated by economists and idealists since Tudor England and the writings of Thomas Payne, but those holding the mindset of the poorhouse have never trusted that “handouts’ wouldn’t create a culture of workshy reliance.
The truest form of Universal Basic Income (UBI) provides a base to all via the income tax code. It could equalise the starting point of income for all at a basic minimum. Zero income means a negative tax rate (a credit) but it is not about making all equal, although less inequality is inevitable.
UBI is and should be seen as the provision of stability.
Differentials in income, after basic needs have been met, will arise from individual decisions on how to use that money, whether in training or entrepreneurism for later prosperity, in supporting volunteering for life satisfaction or simply as appropriate financial compensation when bearing caring responsibilities.
What this could do is to minimise the increasing precarious nature of work in the modern technological period. The Reform Society and the SNP have endorsed this but stop short at providing a viable income, so the (expensive) machinery of the welfare state inevitably would have to trundle alongside their plans. How about being really radical and aiming for a sufficient UBI?
I will leave the economists to run the numbers on the impact on our mental and physical health, but I would wager it would be significant. The explosions of chronic ill health and depression and anxiety amongst all ages seen in my consulting room has been allayed with an increasingly unstable work culture. Regular reliable income offers the chance to plan, to invest in yourself, to look up and onwards. A by-product may be greater diversity in all walks of life as it equalises access to opportunity. I’d also hazard a guess that school money management classes for 15-18 year olds might be well attended if at 18, an income was likely.
As to how to fund it, perhaps by a mix of all possible sources: income, corporate and an effective wealth tax. To date, pre-Covid, it has been the corporate sector that has profited from increasing power and lower wages in relation to its workforce. The economy would likely benefit from an increase in funded consumer demand.
As a person concerned with our state of minds, adult and young, I can only ask policy makers to be open to an idea of under-pinning the population through their life. To do so is to acknowledge the reality of underemployment, employment with maximum earnings and times of lower pay that is experienced by the workforce now.
It is also to offer to the individuals they represent the trust and respect they have so evidently earned.
* Jane Pickard is a Liberal Democrat Member living in Edinburgh
A UBI is a neoliberal plot to make us all poorer
It is sold as a progressive, almost socialist, measure to promote greater equality.
However, a closer look at how UBI is expected to work shows it is intended to provide political cover for the elimination of social programs and the privatisation of social services. UBI has been endorsed by neoliberal economists for a long time. One of its early champions was the patron saint of neoliberalism, Milton Friedman. Jane Pickard doesn’t mention him! In his book Capitalism and Freedom, Friedman argues for a “negative income tax”, which is just another term for a UBI, as a means to deliver a basic income.
A UBI will not alleviate poverty and will help turn social necessities into products for profit. Instead of giving the poor, including the mentally and physical handicapped, a sum of money and told to make themselves scarce we need them to be as unscarce as possible. Nearly everyone has talents which should not be allowed to run to waste. The only way to prevent that is to guarantee a job to everyone who is able to do a job. Those who aren’t can be put on semi- permanent sick leave.
@Peter Martin – you seem to have a very patrician view of people. Who said anything about telling people to make themselves scarce? You seem to think that people can’t have any instinct or ambition to work or progress without the constant threat of poverty as a motivator.
The main beneficiaries of the current system are bad and exploitative employers who know that their employees are trapped in poor working conditions by the knowledge that if they leave without another job to go to immediately, they face hunger and poverty due to the long wait for UC.
Jane – what level/amount should UBI be set at?
Peter – is neoliberalism not liberalism? Why is it bad? What is wrong with replacing (not eliminating) existing welfare and privatising the provision of it? That said I’m not clear how you can privatise UBI?
Mandating people work a guaranteed job based upon the ‘talent’ a bureaucrat deems them to have seems a lot less liberal than giving them the agency to decide what is best for themselves, underpinned by the financial stability Jane proposes.
How can giving people more money not alleviate absolute poverty?
@ Nick Baird,
Telling those who don’t quite fit in to “make themselves scarce” is exactly what we do. Probably you and I have been lucky in that, when we’ve attended job interviews, we’ve known that we were in with a reasonably good chance of getting the job. All most of us needed to do to was make sure we’d had a haircut and that our shirts and trousers were pressed. That is until we start to get a bit older and then that doesn’t work quite so well any longer!
It’s even worse for many people. Not just the elderly. So whilst sensible application of Keynesian economics can ensure most people can get jobs there is always going to be the problem of creating too much inflation before we get to a position of genuine full employment. The most acute problem is faced by those who have, as previously mentioned, some kind of disability. They don’t get a look in when in competition with the able bodied.
So, accuse me of being “patrician”, if you like. But you, Jane Pickard and others are being duped by the right wing of the economic establishment who have never liked the idea of full employment. The UBI just gives them another excuse.
It would perhaps not be too bad of an excuse if it was a generous UBI. A UBI sounds good providing it is sold in very vague terms. But start to introduce some numbers and it all falls apart. Make it too mean spirited and it solves nothing. Make it too generous and it becomes unaffordable. If you disagree, please lets see some calculations.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/blogs-ouch-32613957
I tend to agree with Peter Martin – for once. UBI is a marvellous idea if we all behaved in the same way; but we don’t. You see, it’s what you do with your money that counts. I’ve used the analogy before, namely if, say, you gave a random selection of people, say, ten, £100 each, I’m pretty certain that, at the end of a certain period of time, some will be totally spent up, while one or two may have at least a couple of hundreds of pounds more. It’s a bit like giving some children their pocket money for them to head straight for the sweet shop.
So, I think that some people can’t spend their money wisely? Well, yes, I certainly do. Now, on the other hand, if they had earned that money honestly, what they spend it on is up to them in an allegedly free society – private schools, second homes, round the world cruises, a flash car etc., etc.
I believe that Beveridge reckoned that, for his system to work properly, there needed to be full employment and that’s something, obviously with exceptions for those, who, for whatever reasons, cannot work, it still seems to make sense to me. Yes, we ought to be able to trust people and, in most cases, we probably can; but unfortunately the occasional bad apple can often become the stereotype that is used to condemn those, who, for no fault of their own, struggle to make ends meet.
As a counsellor working for many years in mental health, I completely disagree that introducing a UBI or any new kind of mass attempted financial remedy could provide ‘stability’, or any real comfort for people overwhelmed by anxieties. Just as people come as individuals to see a counsellor, so they need to find individual solutions. The world of work should be expanded now to allow everyone who wants one a job, and everyone who has some or complete need of the assistance of welfare benefits should be provided with enhanced provision to bring them up to the poverty line. And the people coming to the job centres and food banks must be treated, as Philip Alston showed they have not been officially for the most part, with respect and attention for their individual needs. As progressive politicians, we should be working towards helping people find their individual solutions, by confronting the great ills of our time in our society and demanding well thought-out manifold remedies for them.
Thank you for your comments . I’ll follow up on your recommended info.
My concern particularly is that it is introduced in a half hearted way. As I mentioned in Scotland the proposal is at a level that isn’t a basic income at all it just becomes part of the complex mix of benefits.
As to an appropriate level, can we look at where we begin to tax the population now as that sets the level at which we currently decide there begins excess and so taxable income.
I fail to see why this would be excessively inflationary when it is set at a level of basic needs. Perhaps some level of food inflation is inevitable for food producers to be able to continue to survive anyway.
Finally in relation to full employment , the other issue Is the reduction in economic jobs available as robotisation/ technological change continues. Effectively by raising corporate tax as part of the funding here you tax the robot to redistribute to the community where the job is lost. Unfortunately in today’s Britain, work when we had it pre COVID, does not alleviate poverty.