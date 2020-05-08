Universal Basic Income, why now?

Embed from Getty Images

We are currently in the midst of an unwanted sociological experiment.

Society is reliant on its citizens being responsive to the current restrictions in a way that cannot realistically be enforced by coercion.

The lessons to be drawn can offer us significant hope. A hope that, as a counsellor working in mental health, I have always had. It is a hope in the possibility of the majority to find a way to do the best for themselves and others.

An army of volunteers have been found. Neighbours are mostly, neighbourly. Politicians have asked that citizens be trusted to pay their part in the current challenges and we have not been found wanting. (Apart from my own glass recycling, I include myself in this). In the counselling room I see that the human spirit has both conscience and drive, often in the face of appalling experiences. Daily I see people trying to find a way to become the person they want to be, across all social groups, often hampered by shame of circumstance.

The radical idea of Universal benefit has been floated by economists and idealists since Tudor England and the writings of Thomas Payne, but those holding the mindset of the poorhouse have never trusted that “handouts’ wouldn’t create a culture of workshy reliance.

The truest form of Universal Basic Income (UBI) provides a base to all via the income tax code. It could equalise the starting point of income for all at a basic minimum. Zero income means a negative tax rate (a credit) but it is not about making all equal, although less inequality is inevitable.

UBI is and should be seen as the provision of stability.

Differentials in income, after basic needs have been met, will arise from individual decisions on how to use that money, whether in training or entrepreneurism for later prosperity, in supporting volunteering for life satisfaction or simply as appropriate financial compensation when bearing caring responsibilities.

What this could do is to minimise the increasing precarious nature of work in the modern technological period. The Reform Society and the SNP have endorsed this but stop short at providing a viable income, so the (expensive) machinery of the welfare state inevitably would have to trundle alongside their plans. How about being really radical and aiming for a sufficient UBI?

I will leave the economists to run the numbers on the impact on our mental and physical health, but I would wager it would be significant. The explosions of chronic ill health and depression and anxiety amongst all ages seen in my consulting room has been allayed with an increasingly unstable work culture. Regular reliable income offers the chance to plan, to invest in yourself, to look up and onwards. A by-product may be greater diversity in all walks of life as it equalises access to opportunity. I’d also hazard a guess that school money management classes for 15-18 year olds might be well attended if at 18, an income was likely.

As to how to fund it, perhaps by a mix of all possible sources: income, corporate and an effective wealth tax. To date, pre-Covid, it has been the corporate sector that has profited from increasing power and lower wages in relation to its workforce. The economy would likely benefit from an increase in funded consumer demand.

As a person concerned with our state of minds, adult and young, I can only ask policy makers to be open to an idea of under-pinning the population through their life. To do so is to acknowledge the reality of underemployment, employment with maximum earnings and times of lower pay that is experienced by the workforce now.

It is also to offer to the individuals they represent the trust and respect they have so evidently earned.

* Jane Pickard is a Liberal Democrat Member living in Edinburgh