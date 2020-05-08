Paul Walter

On pandemics and health, we need to look to South Korea – Phil Hammond “MD” in Private Eye

By | Fri 8th May 2020 - 9:40 am


Dr Phil Hammond
Throughout the Coronavirus crisis, the “MD” column, written by Dr Phil Hammond, in Private Eye has provided a refreshingly astute and wise commentary on the crisis.

The latest issue of Private Eye is out now. I have recently subscribed to it, so I receive my copy without leaving home. Sheer luxury! (As an aside, someone once asked me to name the thing or service which I had bought or used for the longest period in my life. I came up with Lloyds Bank and Private Eye, of both of which I have been a customer since I was 17 years old. Some 43 years. Crikey – that makes me feel old.)

MD’s latest commentary covers two pages and is very interesting, as always.

Three themes stand out.

One is the danger of “dread risk” amongst the population of the UK. This is defined as “An uncontrollable and inequitable risk which may have catastrophic consequences.”

MD writes on this:

Even if a drug or vaccine rides to the rescue, the psychological effects of the pandemic will cast a long shadow. The “dread risk” of Covid-19 won’t vanish overnight. Some will struggle to go outdoors and back to work, others will become fearful if social distancing is relaxed from, say, 2m to 1m. Mass anxiety can imprison a nation. Kindness and understanding will be key.

Secondly, “MD” draws out the sharp contrast between the South Korean experience of the virus and that of the UK:

South Korea had enough previous experience of SARS and MERS outbreaks to know that unless you get a grip on it immediately, you will forever be playing catch-up.

MD details the early measures which South Korea took, opining:

Instead of just pulling patients out of the river of Covid-19, South Korea wandered upstream to stop them falling in.

Finally, MD concludes:

…80 per cent of chronic diseases are preventable with a healthy diet, regular exercise, refreshing sleep and good mental health. We put off getting healthier for the future because coping with the stress of the present is tough enough. We deliver killer donuts to thank NHS staff. But what we put in our mouths is easily as deadly as what we breathe into our lungs. It just tastes better. Meanwhile, South Korea boasts the healthiest diet, lowest rates of obesity and longest project life expectancy in the world. We have a lot to learn…

You can read MD’s full column in Private Eye, available now in all open newsagents.

Meanwhile, Dr Phil Hammond has helpfully tweeted his latest column in Mendip Times, which covers many of the themes he has written about in Private Eye. I thoroughly recommend taking five minutes to read it. You’ll garner more wisdom in that time than three hours reading conventional media:


Associated thumbnail featured image at top of home page is by Philippe Put, Flickr CCL.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

