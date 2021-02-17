Post Brexit trade – a refreshing British-Austrian perspective from an experienced UK industrialist

Last night’s Shirley Williams Lecture (SWL) was really enlightening but also quite scary.

The speaker was Juergen Maier CBE, described as follows on the SWL website:

One of the UK’s leading industrialists and business thinkers, Juergen Maier rose to prominence as the Chief Executive of Siemens UK. A regular on Question Time and a Board Member of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, Juergen has been outspoken on major issues such as Brexit, Industrial Strategy and the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Juergen gave us a little more detail about his life story. After being born in Germany, he grew up in Leeds from the age of ten and went to Nottingham Trent University.

As a result of this unusual background, Juergen Maier is able to provide a unique perspective – British-Austrian with a deep insight in British business and trade.

Some highlights which stood out for me were:

We are facing a significant reduction in trade with the EU, perhaps 20%

Not only are exporting companies facing non-tariff barriers for trade with the EU, but they are also facing, in some cases, actual tariffs – related to the rules of origin.

It is unlikely that we can fill the gap by reducing or changing product or service standards

To fill the gap we would need to increase trade with China or other countries by many times. That isn’t going to happen.

There is this frenetic activity about Free Trade Deals but there are still less of them than when we were in the EU

There needs to be a strategy behind our Free Trade Deals – climate change improvement? Human Rights protection?

We need a serious industrial strategy. In innovation areas like 5G and hydrogen technology, the UK are investing a hundred or so million pounds each. But in those areas, Germany is investing multiple billions of Euros.

It seems inevitable that we will have to, sooner or later, eat humble pie and go back to the EU to re-negotiate our trade deal for more frictionless trade in the form of membership of the single market, or a Swiss-style deal.

I asked a question under the cloak of anonymity:

Is there something about the British psyche – compared to that of the EU27 – where we get more excited about the mythical advantage of passport colour than the bread and butter of trade?

Juergen Maier’s response surprised me in its emotional power. He mentioned that his father was a Nazi soldier, a close relative lived through the bombing of Dresden. He said that people in Austria, Germany and France have a completely different perspective borne out of their history. They earnestly look to the EU to preserve peace and reach out to people in other countries in a genuine spirit of openness. He said that if there was a referendum in the UK about preserving peace then it would be lost. But if you held a referendum in Germany or Austria about peace then it would be won.

The Shirley Williams Lecture website allows you to join up as a member to enjoy future monthly lectures and watch recordings of past ones including last night's by Juergen Maier.

