Avril Coelho

Post shielding face masks for extremely disabled passengers

By | Wed 10th June 2020 - 6:00 pm

I have been shielding for months due to a medical condition listed as extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 but keeping in touch with work. Over the last few months, I’ve been updated with changing company policy and watching the Government updates closely.

Workplace pay was revised in line with the Government’s change of advice for those who no longer need to be shielded. If my condition had been less severe, I’d be back to work now instead of staying safe at home.

Around the same time, TfL emailed me to say that from the 15th June face masks will be mandatory on public transport. They ought to be already based on video and photos I’ve seen. Buses will not take the usual number of passengers to allow for social distancing aboard so spaces will be limited, and people might have to wait for the next bus. Not all bus stops have seats, many disabled people can’t remain standing for long, and drivers can’t recognise hidden disabilities. Many buses are still using middle or rear doors too for driver safety.

A solution was necessary for those who return to work from Shielding and have no choice but to travel to work by public transport. Even if people had their face mask, how can the driver tell who needs to get on as a priority? How can a passenger with hidden disabilities ask for a seat while keeping their mouth covered? Taking out the blue card risks the virus getting on other cards in the wallet if germs are present in the air on the bus or other type of transport. I figured a mask in blue with the same information that’s on the blue card sent to all Freedom Pass holders who have no choice but to get public transport to work if they’re extremely vulnerable and have been shielding. TfL has the data for blue badge and card recipients, and the Government has the data for those who are extremely vulnerable and vulnerable who had to shield and register online.

So I got creative and designed a prototype that TfL could replicate with Government funding from the Secretary of State for Transport. It is the Government after all who decide when to force most vulnerable who have been staying safe back to work with the virus still around.

I proposed they produce and distribute TfL branded ‘please offer me a seat’ masks to eligible passengers who have the blue badge and card and a disabled person’s freedom pass if they have been shielding.

Some people ignore the badge, and disabled people need to request a seat from those who occupy priority seats and don’t need one. Removing a mask in an enclosed bus to ask is dangerous, given how COVID-19 spreads. Drivers will know who to prioritise if capacity is restricted as it presently is for social distancing reasons.

On behalf of the Liberal Democrats Disability Association for which I’m an Executive Member, I set up a Petition letter for this request addressed to the Secretary of State for Transport and the Deputy Mayor of London for Transport. I will be copying in a London Assembly Member who has experience in London Transport issues and innovations.

I hope you will support this petition. It’s open to all parties and none who wish to support it. It launched yesterday morning and has now got more support than I anticipated.

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/request-protective-masks-for-disabled-extremely-vulnerable-tfl-passengers

* Avril Coelho is a member in Richmond and Twickenham

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMatt Wardman 10th Jun - 5:58pm
    @Toby I'm not convinced that Keynes improved too much. He lived from 1883-1946. He was Director of the British Eugenics Society from 1937 to 1944...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 10th Jun - 5:57pm
    The last three comments seem to get to the root of how LibDem strategy should be developed by a new leader going forward. 1." Identify...
  • User AvatarDan Martin 10th Jun - 5:06pm
    David Raw, above, describes the party as "Stuck in the mushy slightly right of middle". Which, as I understand it, describes the politics of the...
  • User AvatarFSPeople 10th Jun - 5:00pm
    “It’s not my place as a white male to dictate how anyone should feel about a statue of a man who profiteered from the slave...
  • User AvatarJohn boss 10th Jun - 4:58pm
    I have been a member for nearly 40 years including standing unsuccessfully as a candidate at all levels of government in Scotland in the 80's...
  • User Avatarn hunter 10th Jun - 4:51pm
    Looking further into bio-mass. It is produced from South East US forests.. Huge tracks of ground are exploited.. The burning of the wood adds MORE...