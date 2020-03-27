Poverty and Education: do schools need more support?

Embed from Getty Images

On 24th March 2020, the Education Endowment Foundation said the attainment gap for children from the poorest homes will widen while they are not in school. So here is a short version of the speech I was to make at a fringe conference meeting.

It has long been known that early years care and education is extremely important for people’s education for life. So why is spending per pupil on this down at the bottom? The expansion of free childcare with inadequate funding for staff, reduces the quality of provision. Our Spring 2018 conference paper identified that.

This January an Education Policy Institute (EPI) report “Early Years Workforce Development” agreed that this is affecting the disadvantaged. There are staff in early years work with great knowledge and skill, but Early Education, an organisation representing them, is very critical of government, saying that the proposal to introduce baseline testing of children when they enter the Reception Class is fundamentally flawed. The Education Endowment Foundation expressed doubts that new government Early Learning Goals will better prepare children for schooling.

It is Lib-Dem policy to triple the pupil premium for that age group and radically change the testing regime.

The gap in progress from disadvantaged backgrounds widens with age. The EPI annual report in July 2019 says that young people aged 16 to 19 from poor homes are disproportionately on lower level, lower quality courses. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) in April last year (Family Matters and NEETS) says these young people are 50% more likely to be not in Education, Employment or Training. In September last, we passed a motion stating that a young person’s premium at 16+ be introduced.

Last September the EPI analysed government increased funding plans and said that on average a disadvantaged pupil will receive only half of the extra funding that will go to a non-disadvantaged pupil. They identified other factors in the plans which adversely affect the disadvantaged. The Conservatives have the wrong priorities.

Most importantly of all, we fail to recognise that helping the disadvantaged in their Education cannot be left to schools. In June 2019 the NIESR in a report called ‘Better Schools for all’ concluded that factors outside school accounted for 90% of differences in pupil achievement and that going to a so-called good school, makes only a very small difference; so much for the Conservative idea of parental choice!

The EPI, July last and the Social Mobility Commission State of the Nation report in April last, independently say that progress in the gap for the disadvantaged has stalled and may go into reverse. At current rate of progress it will take 560 years to close. They acknowledge that big efforts have been made by schools and say the need is to tackle factors outside school. It is now two years since I tried unsuccessfully to get Lib-Dem Conference Committee to include an amendment to Education policy about this, such is the lack of joined up policymaking in our party.

We must fight for reversal of the cuts in local services, i.e. Housing, Welfare, Public Health, Children’s Early Years and Social Care, Youth Services, Virtual Schools for Looked After Children, Transport to College, SEND and of course, Children’s Centres. That is the way to support the efforts of our schools and it is urgent.

* Nigel Jones is the Chair of the Liberal Democrat Education Association.