Poverty in the UK is deepening – how should Lib Dems respond?

Poverty in the UK is deepening.

We knew this, we can see it all around us in the rise of expanded food banks, the active community charities, the special price reductions on basic supermarket foods and the increase of homelessness. But now Joseph Rowntree Foundation in its annual report on poverty levels reveals the grim facts.

More than one in five people in the UK, 22%. 14.4 million, are living in poverty, having less than 60% of the UK average for the type of household they are in after adjusting for housing costs. And 6 million of them were in very deep poverty at the last count, having less than 40% of the UK average – a category that has increased by 1.5m over the past two decades.

The report says:

A couple with two children under 14 living in very deep poverty would need an additional £12,800 a year – more than double their household income – to get out of poverty.

Of the 14.4 million people living in poverty, 8.1 million were working age adults, 4.2 million were children, and 2.1 million were pensioners. Around three in every ten children in the UK live in poverty, and the proportion rose between 20/21 and 21/22, as did overall poverty. The report says that poverty rates across the different groups has returned to around their pre-Pandemic levels.

Of the different groups affected, informal carers were much more likely that those households with no caring responsibilities to be living in poverty: 28% compared with 20%. In 2021/2 nearly one in ten adults, 4.8 million people, were informal carers.

Around two-thirds of working age adults in poverty lived in a household where someone was in work, evidently unable to get out of poverty through employment.

Among the worst affected groups were Pakistani and Bangladeshi households, around half of whom were living in poverty, compared with 19% of households headed by someone of white ethnicity.

After recording these grave findings, the Report says:

We need a coherent plan with creative policies to end poverty in the UK.

To this our party can respond:

Liberal Democrats have such plans – the only party in the UK known to have them.

From the Autumn 2021 Conference when we (vainly) demanded that the £20 a week increase in Universal Credit at the time of Covid be retained permanently, to Autumn 2023 when we reaffirmed in the pre-Manifesto document our commitment to end deep poverty within a decade – following up the detailed F12 Fairer Society policy at York where Guaranteed Basic Income was decided on – we have stated at Conference our party commitment to tackle and reduce poverty.

It is needful. The Foreword of the JRF Report for this year tells us that it has been 20 years since we last saw a sustained fall in poverty in the UK. And even more starkly, the Guardian journalist Frances Ryan wrote in the Spring of last year:

The erosion of social security rates over the past 40 years has broken the link between State support and what it actually costs to live.

Thousands of our fellow citizens have all too much lived experience of that. Now it is surely time for our Leader Ed Davey to tell the country loud and clear:

“To reduce poverty in this country must now be the first aim of the Liberal Democrats, the first of our ‘bold and distinctive’ policies. We demand that government this year takes action, to begin to put right this blight of immense poverty in our country today.”

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Cumberland.