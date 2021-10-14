Moyra Forrest

Public understanding of science

By | Thu 14th October 2021 - 3:31 pm

BBC Radio 4’s Day of the Scientist (12 Oct.) was timely in a world where science is serving us so well. Sir Patrick Vallance called for science to be as highly regarded as economics by politicians. To that I would add the need for interdisciplinarity. Science and society belong together.

Scotland, to its great discredit, was without a Chief Scientific Adviser for a lengthy period around 2016. Cynics might even have suspected the SNP preferred not to have scientific advice.

During 13 years as an Edinburgh city councillor there seemed little understanding of Science among the majority of councillors and council staff. It would have been comforting to read accurate accounts of properties of materials, to challenge the extremes of populism over e.g. genetic modification, to have been sure that sustainability was more than a buzzword. Happily Liberal Democrats had scientist councillors Sue Tritton and Jim Lowrie in our ranks. And the current group has councillor Kevin Lang.

Public understanding of science is vital, and it is encouraging that many excellent communicators have been given air time during the pandemic. Edinburgh has an annual Science Festival, where people can learn in a fun way – from making lie detectors (very useful for a politician’s bag of tricks) to tasting different chocolates – as well as hearing stimulating talks aimed at a general audience. Chaos theory remains one of my favourites; perhaps helpful in assessing the current crop of ruling politicians.

POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology) is a great source of factual information. Its POSTnotes appear regularly with ‘Advances in vaccine technologies’ among the most recent. And a big shout for our own ALDES (Association of Liberal Democrat Engineers and Scientists). You don’t have to be a scientist (I’m not) to be a member but do have to be interested …. and as every Liberal Democrat has an enquiring mind …

* Moyra Forrest is a member and former councillor in Edinburgh. She worked as research librarian for Science, Technology and Innovation Studies, Edinburgh University.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • expats
    Marco 14th Oct '21 - 11:31am...Furthermore, being vaccinated does not stop you passing it on – can’t repeat that often enough – but it does give the indiv...
  • John Marriott
    @Jeff You appear to be vying with Messrs Bourke and Martin on the ‘expert’ stakes. Your latest piece reminds me of the old saying, that some people use sta...
  • expats
    Mark, a very selective use of figures..As Martin writes, the overall survey "was not so positive for our Party".. Con 40 (=) Lab 35 (=) LDM 8 (-1)..even wors...
  • Steve Trevethan
    So right, Mr Evans! Thank you! Any suggestions? Any suggestions from HQ?...
  • Martin
    Mark: Could you provide a link for the Savanta ComRes polling? I could not find it on their site, though what I did for was not so positive for our Party,...