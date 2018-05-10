Radical Ideas for the Future

At the moment, virtually all of our policies – save for our stance on the EU – amount to tinkering at the edges of a flawed, if not broken, political system. This is a result of the fact that there is generally a fair amount of consensus within mainstream politics on a number of key issues.
All parties agree that we need to build more housing, that we need more funding of schools, the NHS and the police, and that we need to protect the environment. The major policy debates at the moment concern immigration, nationalisation of public infrastructure, the EU, education and public sector borrowing – most of which are couched in simple binary yes/no terms, depending on whether you support Labour or the Tories.
Rather than trying to join in the political consensus or meet Labour and the Tories halfway (e.g. see our current policy on housing), I genuinely believe that we have an opportunity to pursue an alternative set of policies that will mark us out as distinct.
Along with electoral reform and being pro-European, six policy ideas from various places within the liberal political tradition, come to mind:
1. A national housebuilding company
A national construction company set up to build houses, with the government taking a majority stake and offering financial guarantees. Instead of just pledging a high-sounding number of homes to be built each year and leaving it to the private sector, a government-backed company would have the opportunity to take responsibility for recruiting and training construction workers (with a focus on British workers), building homes and maintaining homes – with profits going back to the Treasury.
Combined with relaxing the rules preventing local authorities from borrowing to fund social housing, a national housebuilding company would be an exciting yet pragmatic way of building homes while balancing the risk and reward of construction projects.
2. PFI on hold
While bringing much-needed improvement to utilities, transport networks, and other infrastructure, question marks surround PFI projects, ranging from accountability, their quality of service and their value for money. The failure of Carillion also highlights the fact that many infrastructure projects are just not that financially profitable.
Going forward, an immediate review on ongoing and prospective PFIs, to be repeated every 2 years, would be a good start in assessing their financial viability. A 1-year moratorium on new PFI projects could assist with this. A suggested threshold might be that PFI must offer a significantly better business case compared to the public sector alternative, in order for approval to be granted.
3. Expanding Citizens Advice Bureaux (CABs)
CABs are perhaps one of the more underappreciated public sector institutions in this country. In being a one-stop shop for free advice on jobs, debt, housing, welfare and consumer rights, they help, advise and ultimately empower hundreds of thousands of people each year with a range of issues requiring specialist expertise. In additional to the educational and social benefits, CABs also make financial sense – at the end of the day, helping people avoid falling into debt, finding jobs, keeping them in their homes and preventing legal disputes from reaching court creates a net economic benefit for the state.
4. A new corporate charter (5% from the 5%)
One way of combating social inequality is by asking the business world to contribute to their communities. While many already do, a new corporate charter for the top 5% of companies by revenue – which commits them to donate at least 5% of their annual profits to charity – would set a new moral precedent. Britain has one of the most business-friendly environments in the world, and it is only right that businesses who take the advantage of operating in the UK give back a share of their profits back to their community in some way. SMEs and sole traders, who often operate on proportionally smaller margins, would be exempt.
5. Abolish council tax
Council tax is regressive and disproportionately hits lower-income households. As part of a reconsideration of taxation as a whole (for instance, revisiting the thorny issue of inheritance tax), the abolition of council tax should be targeted as a priority, to be replaced either by a local income tax or – as suggested by the Resolution Foundation earlier this week – a tax based on the value of high-value properties in an area.
6. A new environmental charter
The Lib Dems have generally been strong on the environment, and we should continue to build on this legacy. Alongside local issues, an “environmental charter” with various red lines should be set out, with commitments to carry out the following before 2030:
– phase out ALL plastic
– phase out ALL diesel cars
– continue to ban fracking
– invest in and support renewable energy sources
We face a crossroads. One path leads us to the safety of middle-class, middle-of-the-road mediocrity. Another is a riskier, but potentially more rewarding path of pursuing genuinely liberal reforms in the hope of making a difference. The choice is up to us, as members, to decide.
* Chris Lee is a Lib Dem member currently based in Tower Hamlets.
Isn’t the reason so few houses get built down to the difficulty of getting planning permission? How does a national housebuilding company help with that? Having a national housebuilding company doesn’t help at all if there’s no land with permission for it to build houses on.
If it’s compulsory, it’s not charity, is it? It’s a tax. You’re just talking about an extra 5% corporation tax on the ‘top 5% of companies by revenue’ (which seems very unfair, doing it by revenue, given that revenue and profit margins are rarely correlated: a company could have a huge revenue but tiny profits if it is in a competitive sector with large costs, and so be caught by this, while another company which has much bigger profits on a smaller revenue slips through the net).
it is only right that businesses who take the advantage of operating in the UK give back a share of their profits back to their community in some way
Isn’t that called ‘tax’?
In response to Dav:
– The core issue is profitability when it comes to housebuilding. Housebuilders often engage in land banking albeit this is not something they readily mention! Planning is actually a lot easier than it used to be pre Coalition, although I agree it could be more streamlined.
– Re the corporate charter point, I never said it was pure charity. Plenty of policies exist already which compel companies to pay a contribution/levy for the benefit of their local community – certainly this is how a lot of building development works. The money would however not be a tax in that it doesn’t go to the government – it would go straight to the charitable causes. The obligation would be to demonstrate that £X had been donated/spent on/allocated to charitable causes – perhaps in annual reports.
Some really good ideas here Chris. Of course people will come on and pick at the details, but you general point is right that we need to start thinking outside the box and taking a lead on bold new policy ideas. At least you are doing that.
I would agree with all of this, but while housing and the environment have to be priorities, But so is re-building the economy, while should be the highest priority, as it pays for everything.
An active Industrial policy needs to be tied in with training, academia, the education system, export promotions & the diplomatic service, re-shoring work lost to Asia, Science, R&D and high tech., as well as building the Green Industries of the future. The Northern Powerhouse, improved public transport and infrastructure all severely need attention.
Britain has been sold a lie that tax cuts would cause a trickle down effect (laffer curve), when instead they cause profits and earnings declarations to be delayed and moved into the year of lower taxes. Instead of encouraging investment, this has been consistently lower in the UK than France or Germany and brexit still caused UK investment to fall 40% last year. Monies are stockpiled, moved to tax havens, dividend levels have been repeatedly inflated, as have managerial salaries and consultancy fees.
We have had since 1979 to see the results. UK GDP per head has fallen way behind Ireland, the UK’s most similar economy, despite that having few natural resources, terrible weather for tourism, little tradition of industry and isolation from the main markets and producers. But it is not just Ireland, the UK’s GDP per head is now lower than Belgium and every country in Northern Europe except Finland. Also lower than Canada, Jersey, IoMann and Iceland.
As if that was not enough, the UK’s growth is now the lowest in the G20, with just 0.1% growth in the 1st quarter and GDP per head actually went slightly backwards.
The UK is failing and Labour under Corbyn is going along with the Brexit process including leaving the Single Market and supporting a Customs Union version that is far from being sufficient in Northern Ireland, which has already crippled the economy and will make it far worse.
The LibDems need to sieze this situation and run with it. It needs big bold policies. People are hungry for reform and change. There will be huge political fall out to come that could effectively finish both main parties and a penny on Income tax type retail offers won’t cut it.
Unfortunately, the UK has a long history of inefficient State and council spending, if you want to build a 100k house for 150k get the State to fund it, etc. Blair/Brown solved the problem by “doubling up” on the private cost and time then declaring themselves brilliant when it came in under cost and time (but still way more than it would cost in the private sector). Despite spending vast sums on the infrastructure the quality was so dodgy that it is back in need of another update.
Agree planning is part of the solution, plus using up spare land held by the govn, councils, Network Rail etc and maybe selling the resulting houses at half price on a leasehold with the option to buy the freehold when able to (and at an inflation adjusted price rather than house inflation price). Funding should come from housing bonds so savers get a chance to overcome inflation.
Corporation and top rate of income tax falls have resulted in an increase in tax take so whilst the really poor may not be benefiting from trickle down the govn has more money to spend on them so it would be insane to increase taxes and then have a lower take, less to spend. A tax and welfare system than encourages creative capitalism at an individual level would energize the country, in the same way as stepping off the plane in Singapore you can feel the buzz of the city.
Getting rid of council tax is a total vote winner unless it is replaced by something even more complex and arbitrary, thinly disguised as a wealth tax. Let people enjoy the family home but maybe heavier taxes on empty or second properties and BTL’s.
Total energy pricing reform that encourages low energy use is something else worth adding to the list, start by getting rid of those standing charges – another vote winner.
“All parties agree that we need to build more housing, that we need more funding of schools, the NHS and the police, and that we need to protect the environment.”
Then why are the tories cutting all these things?
I’m with on on CABx, though. Another thing that the tories have consitently slashed funding for.
@ W. Fowler “Unfortunately, the UK has a long history of inefficient State and council spending, if you want to build a 100k house for 150k get the State to fund it”.
Evidence, please ? You really must stop making right wing assertions based on your own prejudices.
A national housebuilding company implies to me centralised control – when we really need more localised involvement e.g. for involving local businesses (and hence local employment) in building at least some smaller clusters of housing in appropriate places – seems to me that a national housebuilding company would be handing it all to the huge housebuilders who don’t really seem to be doing a great job – quantity or quality..
Jennie – good point re Tory cuts. It is sadly about perception vs reality. Tories have seized on any increase in spending in numerical terms while ignoring the fact that i) inflation adjusted totals (which in many areas indicate an actual decrease) are what count, and that ii) double allocation of resources within departments are illusory. Hence if the NHS budget goes up by £1, or if £x million is taken out of one NHS budget and reallocated to mental health this will be celebrated as “increased investment” by the Tories.
“– phase out ALL diesel cars”
Chris – in case you hadn’t noticed – since the issues of oxides of nitrogen pollution and particulates has become more prominent and people have been shying away from buying diesels there has been a spike in atmospheric CO2 levels – not a good idea – we’re deep in trouble over that already. Point being that although diesels emit oxides of nitrogen and particulates they emit less CO2 per mile than equivalent petrol vehicles.
One factor in amount of oxides of nitrogen emissions appears to be stop-start driving – with spikes in emissions when one accelerates e.g. away from traffic lights. Hence we have a problem which may be much more serious in urban environments than non-urban ones where, provided one drives sensibly (smoothly), such emissions might be significantly lower. There needs to be more research into this but factors such as improving traffic flow through urban areas need to be addressed as well as what powers the vehicle. Because if you think we are all going to be driving electric vehicles in the foreseeable future – forget it. Much more progress needs to be made on mass-producing electric vehicles than has been achieved to date – look at the problems Elon Musk has been having.
There are still loads of diesel cars out there which are not required to have diesel particulate filters – and even if they are so required there are unscrupulous people removing them although I believe doing so in future will result in an MOT failure – quite right too. The filters also need ‘cleaning’ at intervals by the vehicle being driven at a reasonable speed for 15-20 minutes – difficult to achieve in an urban area so that for someone doing most of their motoring in an urban area a diesel may not be suitable. Getting most taxis on to electric power might be number one priority because of this issue.
However, for someone doing their motoring largely outside urban areas then it is a different matter – using diesel rather than petrol they may well be able to achieve better CO2 emissions along with better controlled particulates and oxides of nitrogen emissions.
Let’s be really radical and scrap tuition fees.
Guess that’s so radical that nobody would believe us.