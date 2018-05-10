Radical Ideas for the Future

At the moment, virtually all of our policies – save for our stance on the EU – amount to tinkering at the edges of a flawed, if not broken, political system. This is a result of the fact that there is generally a fair amount of consensus within mainstream politics on a number of key issues.

All parties agree that we need to build more housing, that we need more funding of schools, the NHS and the police, and that we need to protect the environment. The major policy debates at the moment concern immigration, nationalisation of public infrastructure, the EU, education and public sector borrowing – most of which are couched in simple binary yes/no terms, depending on whether you support Labour or the Tories.

Rather than trying to join in the political consensus or meet Labour and the Tories halfway (e.g. see our current policy on housing), I genuinely believe that we have an opportunity to pursue an alternative set of policies that will mark us out as distinct.

Along with electoral reform and being pro-European, six policy ideas from various places within the liberal political tradition, come to mind:

1. A national housebuilding company

A national construction company set up to build houses, with the government taking a majority stake and offering financial guarantees. Instead of just pledging a high-sounding number of homes to be built each year and leaving it to the private sector, a government-backed company would have the opportunity to take responsibility for recruiting and training construction workers (with a focus on British workers), building homes and maintaining homes – with profits going back to the Treasury.

Combined with relaxing the rules preventing local authorities from borrowing to fund social housing, a national housebuilding company would be an exciting yet pragmatic way of building homes while balancing the risk and reward of construction projects.

2. PFI on hold

While bringing much-needed improvement to utilities, transport networks, and other infrastructure, question marks surround PFI projects, ranging from accountability, their quality of service and their value for money. The failure of Carillion also highlights the fact that many infrastructure projects are just not that financially profitable.

Going forward, an immediate review on ongoing and prospective PFIs, to be repeated every 2 years, would be a good start in assessing their financial viability. A 1-year moratorium on new PFI projects could assist with this. A suggested threshold might be that PFI must offer a significantly better business case compared to the public sector alternative, in order for approval to be granted.

3. Expanding Citizens Advice Bureaux (CABs)

CABs are perhaps one of the more underappreciated public sector institutions in this country. In being a one-stop shop for free advice on jobs, debt, housing, welfare and consumer rights, they help, advise and ultimately empower hundreds of thousands of people each year with a range of issues requiring specialist expertise. In additional to the educational and social benefits, CABs also make financial sense – at the end of the day, helping people avoid falling into debt, finding jobs, keeping them in their homes and preventing legal disputes from reaching court creates a net economic benefit for the state.

4. A new corporate charter (5% from the 5%)

One way of combating social inequality is by asking the business world to contribute to their communities. While many already do, a new corporate charter for the top 5% of companies by revenue – which commits them to donate at least 5% of their annual profits to charity – would set a new moral precedent. Britain has one of the most business-friendly environments in the world, and it is only right that businesses who take the advantage of operating in the UK give back a share of their profits back to their community in some way. SMEs and sole traders, who often operate on proportionally smaller margins, would be exempt.

5. Abolish council tax

Council tax is regressive and disproportionately hits lower-income households. As part of a reconsideration of taxation as a whole (for instance, revisiting the thorny issue of inheritance tax), the abolition of council tax should be targeted as a priority, to be replaced either by a local income tax or – as suggested by the Resolution Foundation earlier this week – a tax based on the value of high-value properties in an area.

6. A new environmental charter

The Lib Dems have generally been strong on the environment, and we should continue to build on this legacy. Alongside local issues, an “environmental charter” with various red lines should be set out, with commitments to carry out the following before 2030:

– phase out ALL plastic

– phase out ALL diesel cars

– continue to ban fracking

– invest in and support renewable energy sources

We face a crossroads. One path leads us to the safety of middle-class, middle-of-the-road mediocrity. Another is a riskier, but potentially more rewarding path of pursuing genuinely liberal reforms in the hope of making a difference. The choice is up to us, as members, to decide.

* Chris Lee is a Lib Dem member currently based in Tower Hamlets.