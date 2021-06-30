Reflection on Vince Cable’s article “Shouting at China over alleged Uighur genocide won’t help” in The Independent

Embed from Getty Images

I am at disbelief at Vince Cable’s assessment of the atrocities faced by the Uighurs people and the allusion of self-censorship based on emotional feelings in his article in The Independent yesterday.

The Uighurs are indeed facing a crisis and consequences of genocide that requires international attention. The 38th parallel between North and South Korea can sometimes be comparable to a pristine natural reserve, but one will not celebrate such as an achievement. The economic progress in China may also be a beauty. However, it is pushed forwards by the same autocratic regime that self-inflicted a famine causing the death of 1/3 of its population. Should then the fortune of economic progress be a remedy in consideration of atrocities and corruption by parties in the Chinese regime?

Vince noted he accepted sterilisation occurred to Uighurs in Xinjiang, however denies it amounts to genocide. I disagree with this interpretation. Indeed sterilisation is an occurrence to support the One Child Policy. Yet, the Uighurs population is noted to be put into forced sterilisation programmes in facilities where they do not have the freedom to venture about or out. These are the concentration camps appearing around Xinjiang noted by satellite pictures and filmed by the BBC.

Vince’s argument is that because there are other races and people of different beliefs who are caught up with the acts of sterilisation, therefore when ethnic Uighurs faced internment at facilities and then are put through sterilisation, ergo the lack of genocide. If this interpretation is correct, then one can apply a denial to Auschwitz because more than one group of people are being systematically mistreated and killed. I find the notion of denial disturbing and will utmost disagree to any denial of genocide.

Vince also emphasises disbelief of the situation in Xinjiang because he has not visited the place. Our virtue has taught us to comprehend history without having to be a visitor of the place. We should be capable of contribution to a liberal, democratic society based on the betterment of the human race by not repeating the atrocities of the past.

Perhaps, the only right thing in Vince’s article is the mention that the Trump administration is hardly a good bearer in its conduct to learn from the past. For us to build a fairer and brighter society, we should be capable of learning past misdeeds and preventing them from being repeated without being put into the situation physically.

People in a free society should not be afraid to point out atrocities. We should not be tempted to weigh the feelings of culprits in the evaluation of justice. I find a strong clash of ideology in Vince’s presentation of arguments in The Independent that we should be less intrusive in pointing out the human rights situation in China.

* Nicholas Chan is the Co-founder of Friends of Hong Kong and Membership Secretary of Sevenoaks, Dartford & Gravesham Liberal Democrats.