Rebecca Tinsley

Trade deals reveal Tory contempt for human rights and Parliamentary scrutiny

By | Wed 30th June 2021 - 5:54 pm

During the referendum, voters were promised Westminster would have greater power to scrutinise legislation. Liberal Democrats recently made valiant attempts to hold the government to account for its post-Brexit trade deals.

European Union era deals are being “rolled over” by the government. These recycled deals contain review mechanisms that can be triggered if parties breach human rights and democracy clauses. Yet, in the case of the Cameroon deal, those mechanisms were not triggered despite decades of election-rigging, corruption and more recent human rights abuses. What hope is there that the Conservatives will consider current atrocities as sufficient to suspend the rolled over deal? When Lib Dems asked why Parliament was allowed no scrutiny, they were told that MPs had a 14-minute debate in 2010. So much for post-Brexit sovereignty.

In addition, a new report by Global Rights Index finds that five of the 10 countries rated as the ‘worst in the world for workers’ have been given trade deals by Britain in the past two years. The UK-Australia deal has been widely condemned by environmentalists, animal welfare charities and farmers.

The debates initiated by Sarah Olney and Lord Purvis revealed the time warp in which the Foreign Office and Department for International Trade exist. The trade ministers, Graham Stewart MP and Lord Grimstone, gave a masterclass in arrogance and delusional 1950s thinking. They assume that foreign governments respectfully take notice when visiting British ministers raise human rights issues. But in the absence of the carrots and sticks of diplomatic persuasion, the UK’s pompous words have little effect.

MPs and peers were repeatedly told that Conservative ministers visiting the Cameroon regime “made our position clear” on human rights issues.  “We are closely monitoring the situation,” “we had candid discussions,” “we made our position very clear,” and most frequently, “we call for” x, y and z.

In my work in Africa, I have met officials who admit that once the UK’s representatives have left after their “candid discussions,” the Africans present have a good laugh. “By the time they are on their planes going back to London we have forgotten about them.” For these officials, only the threat of targeted individual sanctions will bring about a change of behaviour. In addition, Britain’s ambassadors and high commissioners are under pressure from the FCDO to maintain cordial relations with their hosts rather than deliver warnings about the likely consequences for human rights abuses.

Both Lord Purvis and Sarah Olney made the case for a joined up foreign policy that reconciled the desire for trade with a commitment to human rights, with benchmarks that would trigger so-called escape clauses built into deals.

Referring to the UK-Cameroon trade deal, the Lib Dem peer, Lord Thomas of Gresford, asked the most searing question of the Lords’ debate:

Could the Minister explain why we have entered into a rollover agreement with a country whose administration is so mired by human rights abuses that even Donald Trump withdrew trade privileges from them? The protection of human rights is said to be an essential element in the agreement, but words are not enough in the face of ongoing human rights abuses.

Unfortunately, he received only hollow platitudes from the government in response.

* Rebecca Tinsley is a member of the Liberal International British Group executive, and the founder of the human rights group, www.WagingPeace.info. She stood for Parliament twice for the SDP-Liberal Alliance.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Raw
    @ Laurence Cox "We don’t need to rush into any progressive alliance". I wouldn't count any chickens just yet, Mr Cox. It's in Johnson's character to show ...
  • Shaun Roberts
    Thanks for the comments - this is a good INTERNAL debate for the party to be having. To be really clear - I do believe that some kind of progressive allianc...
  • Deborah J
    I am 59. Not registered with a UK GP for 20 years as lived abroad. Returned to UK a few years ago. I have no need to register with a GP nor do I want to as I mo...
  • Laurence Cox
    We don't need to rush into any progressive alliance. I have just been looking at the Boundary Commission for England 2023 review of constituency boundaries and ...
  • Gordon
    The good news is that, in adopting neoclassical economics for its propaganda value, the Tories have left themselves very exposed to an attack by anyone who real...