Report of Federal Policy Committee meeting – 13 December 2017

FPC met on Wednesday evening for its last meeting of the year. Taking place in the House of Commons, we were regularly interrupted by the results of votes on amendments to the Brexit bill – including the one the government lost!

Tuition fees

Vince Cable – who is chair of the FPC as well as party leader – pledged in his leadership election manifesto to look at party policy on the tuition fees system: ‘We need a solution that keeps the benefits of the current system – relating contributions to income and protecting university funding – but is fairer across the board, including for the 60 per cent who never go to university, many of whom pursue vocational options instead.’ As he reported to conference in September, he asked David Howarth (Liberal Democrat MP for Cambridge 2005–10) to consider options for reforming or replacing the current system and present them to FPC as a basis for consultation within the party.

David’s paper, which he outlined to FPC, sets out the benefits and drawbacks of five options. FPC members raised a series of fairly minor issues, but overall were happy with the paper. I won’t attempt to summarise it here, as the options deserve to be read in detail, and it’s not completely finalised yet. We will publish it as a consultation paper in late January or early February and hold a consultative session around it at the Southport conference, on the afternoon of Friday 9 March. Local and regional parties might like to consider organising discussions on the issue in the spring and summer. Based on the feedback we receive, FPC will aim to put a policy motion for debate to the autumn conference.

Education policy paper

Lucy Netsingha, chair of the Education policy working group, presented a near-final draft of the paper, following our discussion on its outline proposals at our previous meeting. FPC members raised a few new issues and resolved a number of others. We left the remaining major issue, on the future of the schools inspection regime and Ofsted, for discussion at our January meeting, when Layla Moran, the party’s education spokesperson, should be able to join us. The paper will then be published and submitted for debate at the spring conference in Southport.

Rural communities paper

Cllr Heather Kidd, chair of the rural communities policy working group, presented a fairly detailed outline list of proposals on access to services (including broadband and phone connectivity, transport, health and social care and community services), housing, economy and tourism, agriculture and flooding. FPC members thought it was a good start but – as Heather acknowledged – needed more work particularly on agriculture and the rural economy and, more importantly, on the overall Liberal Democrat vision for rural areas. This work is already under way, and we should see a full paper at our next meeting; hopefully this will be complete enough to be submitted to spring conference for debate.

Housing policy

John Shipley, the party’s housing spokesperson in the Lords, gave an overview of the party’s existing housing policy and highlighted areas where policy needed to be developed further, including the provision of social housing, the leasehold/freehold issue, safety in high-rise blocks, housing for older people, overseas investors and supported housing. FPC members identified a number of other areas which they thought would benefit from debate, including various aspects of housing supply (new garden cities versus smaller ‘garden villages’, developers sitting on unused land for which planning permission has been granted, the green belt, etc.), housing standards, including in particular energy-efficiency standards, and the question of the right to buy.

We don’t have a housing policy paper in the pipeline, so we are encouraging John and his parliamentary colleagues to work with others in the party – particularly ALDC and the LGA group – to develop policy in this area and put policy motions to future conferences for debate.

Other business

We received a report from the party’s delegation to the Amsterdam conference of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and an update on membership engagement activities, where we continue to develop the policy section of the party website.

Race equality working group

As Geoff Payne noted in his report of our last meeting, we are setting up a new policy working group to produce a policy paper on race equality issues. We’re now inviting party members to apply for membership – see here. The deadline for applications is 2 January, and we will appoint the group at our meeting the week after.

* Duncan Brack is the Editor of the Journal of Liberal History and Vice Chair of the Federal Policy Committee.