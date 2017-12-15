The Government does not have a clue on a solution to the Irish border problem

By | Fri 15th December 2017 - 10:25 am

Being an earnest seeker after truth I downloaded the full Joint Report of 8 December in order to discover just how the Prime Minister proposed to accomplish the trick of leaving the single market and the customs union whilst still having no physical border between the European Union, ie the Republic of Ireland, and the UK, ie Northern Ireland.

I searched in vain. There are no practical plans whatsoever in the Report. All there is are statements of intent on “the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland,” relying “to a significant extent on a common European Union legal and policy framework,” on being “committed …. to its guarantee of avoiding a hard border,” and “will propose specific solutions,” “will maintain full alignment,” with the necessary EU rules and “will establish mechanisms to ensure the implementation and oversight of any specific arrangement to safeguard the integrity of the EU Internal Market and the Customs Union.” It has the worthy aims of “what” they want, but nothing of “how”.

How can Conservative MPs hail this Report when the Empress has no clothes? Clearly the Conservatives were desperate last week to have any statement by the deadline that the government, the DUP and the government of Ireland would agree to and which the EU would accept. But simply wishing will not make it happen. It merely postpones the day of reckoning over the Ireland question.

It reminds me of a story that Michael Foot told the House when he was Leader of the Opposition about a conjuror in his Plymouth constituency who asked a well off member of the audience to produce a gold watch. Another member of the audience produced a silk handkerchief, which was placed over the gold watch. The conjuror produced a mallet, and brought it down with some force on the handkerchief and the watch, clearly smashing it. He then said, “I’m frightfully sorry, but I’ve forgotten the rest of the trick.” In a sense, that is just what the Government have done with the Irish borders question.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • expats 15th Dec '17 - 10:36am

    The conjuror produced a mallet, and brought it down with some force on the handkerchief and the watch, clearly smashing it. He then said, “I’m frightfully sorry, but I’ve forgotten the rest of the trick.”….
    He then tried to convince the audience that, if they came back next week, he would’ve figured it all out..
    THAT, in a sense, is just what the Government have done with the Irish borders question.

    THe biggest trick of all is how the conjuror/government manages to convince so many to ‘keep coming back next week’…

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarHuw Dawson 15th Dec - 11:08am
    Getting a new conversation started amongst the membership about tuition fees should happen sooner rather than later - hopefully not just the paper but one...
  • User Avatarexpats 15th Dec - 10:36am
    The conjuror produced a mallet, and brought it down with some force on the handkerchief and the watch, clearly smashing it. He then said, “I’m...
  • User AvatarGlenn 15th Dec - 10:12am
    Expats, You're basing your argument on what people say and ignoring the special powers some in the remain camp possess. Brexiteers think this, Corbyn thinks...
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 15th Dec - 9:36am
    Do we have policies on regressive and progressive taxation?
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 15th Dec - 9:32am
    @Katharine, I've probably said this kind of thing previously, but economics isn't that difficult if you think about what's really important rather than get bogged...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 15th Dec - 9:16am
    I suspect Mrs May has been taking notes from Donald Trump on the art of the deal, when things get tough there has been a...