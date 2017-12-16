ALDC’s bumper by-election report – 14 December 2017

A bumper set of by-elections for the last time this year, with 2 on Wednesday and 8 on Thursday. We continued our fine form of recent weeks with another gain off the Conservatives, along with 2 solid holds, ensuring that we finished December with 19.7% (+8.2%) of the vote, standing candidates in 10 of the 12 contests.

Waverley BC, Godalming Central & Ockford Lib Dem gain from Conservative

LD Paul Follows 266 [37.8%; +37.8%]

Con 246 [35.0%; -6.5%]

Lab 151 [21.5%;%]

Grn 40 [5.7%; +5.7%]

UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -15.4%]]

Ind 0 [[0.0%; -17.0%]]

To start off this week we start with a rare Wednesday by-election, and an even rarer Wednesday gain! A big ALDC congratulations to Paul and everyone in Waverley for a standing start triumph, making it 9 gains in 7 weeks. It’s clear that we’ve regained our confidence against the Tories, hopefully leading to a very successful 2018

Exeter BC, Newtown & St Leonards – Labour hold



Lab 1044 [54.6%; +5.0%]

Con 512 [26.8%; +3.3%]

LD Alexandra Newcombe 179 [9.4%; +2.3%]

Grn 137 [7.2%; -4.8%]

UKIP 40 [2.1%; -2.9%]

IfE 0 [[0.0%; -3.0%]

For the other contest on Wednesday, a big thank you to Alexandra Newcombe for flying the flag in Exeter, where each of the big parties saw vote share increases at the expense of the smaller parties.

Torbay UA, Watcombe – Lib Dem hold<

LD Swithin Long 655 [57.5%; +14.4%]

Con 355 [31.1%; +7.9%]

Lab 121 [10.6%; -8.4%]

Grn 9 [0.8%; -5.3%]

UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -8.6%]]

Onto Thursday now, and we welcome Swithin Long into the ranks of Lib Dem councillor with a cast iron hold in Torbay. Like last year it is beginning to be a pattern that we are recovering rather well at the local level in our former South-Western strongholds, a vitally good sign as we continue to fight back across the country as a whole.

Welwyn & Hatfield BC, Handside – Lib Dem hold

LD Siobhan Elam 1105 [52.4%; +16.7%]

Con 691 [32.8%; -9.3%]

Lab 260 [12.3%; -3.5%]

Grn 51 [2.4%; -3.9%]

For our last win of the week, a massive well done to Siobham Elam for a stonking hold in Welwyn & Hatfield, easily holding off the Tory challenge in a seat where they have the other 2 councillors. Siobham won’t have long to celebrate though, as she’s up for re-election in only 5 months time! As a certain American said in response to a “by-election” loss across the pond, it never ends!

Barnsley MB, Rockingham – Labour hold

Lab 938 [66.6%; +15.0%] Con 272 [19.3%; +10.9%] LD Paul Nugent 199 [14.1%; +14.1%] UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -32.5%]] EDP 0 [[0.0%; -5.0%]] TUSC 0 [[0.0%; -2.6%]] Up to Yorkshire and Barnsley for next week’s contest, and a big thank you to Paul Nugent for an excellent performance from a standing start. Interestingly we reckon this is the first time in 10 years that neither the BNP or the EDP have stood a candidate in this ward. Newcastle-under-Lyme BC, Bradwell – Labour hold Lab 396 [50.7%; -3.2%]

Con 360 [46.1%; +27.4%]

LD Richard Virr 25 [3.2%; 0.0%]

UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -24.2%]]< Newcastle-under-Lyme BC, Newchapel – Conservative hold Con 216 [43.3%; -7.1%]

Lab 197 [39.5%; -10.1%]

Ind 86 [17.2%; +17.2] Next to two by-elections in Newcastle this week, we thank Richard Burr for flying the flag in Bradwell. Interesting to note the good Conservative performance in this part of the Midlands, mirroring their General Election performance earlier this year. This kind of area is probably where the Tories are outperforming relative to the rest of the country, so we should not assume that even in their 7th year of government they will suffer big losses across the board in the local elections next year. Salford MB, Langworthy – Labour hold

Lab 601 [58.0%; +8.9%]

Con 183 [17.7%; +11.2%]

LD Jake Overend 125 [12.1%; +12.1%]

Grn 72 [6.9%; +1.0%]

Ind 55 [5.3%; +5.3%]

UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -25.2%]]

Ind 0 [[0.0%; -11.3%]]

TUSC 0 [[0.0%; -1.9%]]

Up to Salford, a big thank you to Jake Overend for a good showing in Langworthy, getting into double-figures percentage from nowhere. Having struggled to field candidates at the local level, it’s pleasing to see the team in Salford back up and running, fielding candidates in every by-election they’ve had for the last couple of years.

Torridge DC, Westward Ho! – Independent gain from Conservative

Ind 321 [46.9%; +46.9%] Con 128 [18.7%; -21.5%] UKIP 90 [13.2%; +13.2%] LD Christopher Potts 63 [9.2%; +9.2%] Ind 47 [6.9%; +6.9%] Lab 35 [5.1%; +5.1%] Ind 0 [[0.0%; -36.1%]] Grn 0 [[0.0%; -23.7%]] Now we return to Torridge for the second time in recent weeks, and we thank Christopher Potts for flying the flag. I am informed that Westward Ho! is the only placename in the country with an exclamation mark in its title (no it wasn’t a typo!) and only one of three in the entire world. Wigan MB, Shevington with Lower Ground – Labour hold

Lab 765 [43.4%; +3.4%] Shevington Independents 552 [31.3%; +5.0%] Con 402 [22.8%; +11.5%] Grn 30 [1.7%; -1.9%] LD Joshua Hindle 15 [0.9%; +0.9%] UKIP 0 [[0.0%; -18.9%]] Finally, we round off 2017 in Wigan where we thank Joshua Hindle for standing in Shevington. Labour saw off a challenge from a local independent group. For a detailed list of this week’s results please click here. If you would like more information on all the forthcoming by-elections and details on who to contact to help, click here. With no by-elections until 2018, next week we will be compling a whole of 2017 by-election report for your pre-Christmas entertainment. Thank you for reading and following and we hope to tell you of plenty more Lib Dem successes in 2018. See you then!

