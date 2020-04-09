Review: Future Politics

Beyond the coronavirus emergency, other major issues need attention. Whether we like it or not, the digital revolution is transforming our economy, our society, and our political life.

Our party contains many committed privacy activists, and a heartening number of data scientists, to inform our debate. One of the several LibDem data scientists I’ve recently met lent me Jamie Susskind’s weighty volume on Future Politics: living together in a world transformed by tech, published 18 months ago (thank you Samie Dorgham).

It’s a very ambitious book, ranging from Aristotle and J.S. Mill to Tim Berners Lee and Silicon Valley. Its central message is that ‘the threats to liberty are unprecedented’, but that active engagement by principled defenders of an open society can hold in check ‘the supercharged state’ and the private monopolists of the internet.

He details examples of the rapid spread of misinformation on social media, and of ‘the engineering of consent’ through detailed targeting of voters. Well-funded professionals – political technologists, as the Russians call them – can shape public perceptions. He explores the algorithmic injustice that flows from incomplete data (often leaving out marginal groups) and (often unconscious) bias.

The billionaires of the digital revolution are almost all white, male and American, displaying varying degrees of naivety or arrogance about the impact of their networks on political and social life. Women, ethnic minorities, black and Asian faces, are all under-recognised. When algorithms are refined through machine learning, repeatedly analysing accumulated data, social injustice accumulates as well.

Susskind does not directly examine the policy responses that will be needed from national governments and international bodies to limit the power of these new networks and regulate their activities. His appeal is to those already working in the digital world, to save us from over-powerful states and network controllers.

The future of politics will depend, in large part, on how the current generation of technologists approaches its work… Technologists must become philosophers, if we are to preserve our liberty, enhance democracy and keep the arc of history bent towards justice.

That’s a huge challenge to the data science community. It urges them to become ‘digital republicans’, active citizens prepared to fight for transparency and accountability of both state surveillance and private exploitation, and ‘to demand participation’ in scrutinising the operation of these new technologies – so that ‘we do not become subject to rules that we can’t understand.’

This is an idealistic vision of how to avoid the systemic injustices that a digitised world could lead to. It’s rooted in an optimistic understanding of the liberal philosophical tradition, that it is possible to build and maintain an educated and enlightened citizenry that will resist undue concentrations of power. Disillusioned liberals will fear, instead, that active citizenship remains a minority aspiration, with passive citizenship enough for the many who love the new technology and don’t think about the exploitation of their personal data.

Liberals have no choice to engage in this arena, and struggle (as I do) to understand. In the current emergency, conspiracy theories are spreading across global social media, with faltering efforts to counter them. Governments are using technology to trace their citizens’ movements, to limit the spread of the virus. Democratic politics has not yet got to grips with how to balance the advantages that mass data offers with the real risks to privacy and liberty they pose.

What should I say, as our party’s Lords Cabinet Office spokesman, when the government publishes its promised ‘Data Strategy’ at some point in the coming year? I’ll need the expert advice of our data scientists before I respond.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.