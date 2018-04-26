Rise of Foodbank Use Linked to Universal Credit

I’ve just spent some time reading Early Warnings, Universal Credit and Foodbanks. In it, the Trussell Trust reveals the rise of foodbanks linked to the roll-out of Universal Credit.

The statistics are sobering. From April 2017 to March 2018, the Trussell Trust’s foodbank network supplied 1,332,952 three-day emergency food supplies. This was a 13% increase from the year before. Of these, 484,026 supplies went to children.

I will pause and let you process that.

Our families are so hard up, not being given enough money to live on, that almost half a million children have been found in need of emergency food supplies.

The main reasons for being referred to a food bank were:

low income (on benefits, not earning) benefit delay benefit change debt

I have argued before that a universal basic income would remove the first three reasons – if everyone in the country gets enough to live on, you eradicate the lowest level of poverty instantly. UBI does not need to be high – £4500 has been shown to be a workable figure which keeps food on the table for families, removing children from extreme poverty.

The Trussell Trust shows the figures going back to 2012-13, when the number of 3-day emergency supply packs given out was 346,992. Almost four times as many packs are being given out now.

Universal Credit is not providing enough for the essentials of daily life. The Trussell Trust’s network, which covers two-thirds of all foodbanks, found that, and I quote:

“Foodbanks in areas of full Universal Credit rollout have seen a 16.85% average increase in referrals for emergency food, more than double the national average of 6.64%. The effect of a six-plus week waiting period for a first Universal Credit payment can be serious, leading to foodbank referrals, debt, mental health issues, rent arrears and eviction. These effects can last even after people receive their Universal Credit payments, as bills and debts pile up. People in insecure or seasonal work are particularly affected, suggesting the work incentives in Universal Credit are not yet helping everyone. Navigating the online system can be difficult for people struggling with computers or unable to afford telephone helplines. In some cases, the system does not register people’s claims correctly, invalidating it. Foodbanks are working hard to stop people going hungry in areas of rollout, by providing food and support for more than two visits to the foodbank and working closely with other charities to provide holistic support. However, foodbanks have concerns about the extra pressure this puts on food donation stocks and volunteers’ time and emotional welfare.”

In their recommendations, the Trussell Trust asks for a reduction of the six-week waiting period for Universal Credit; more support for people trying to apply for UC online; more support for getting people into work and helping them stay in work; and “continued monitoring [of] the impact of conditionality, in particular in-work conditionality, which has been linked to increased foodbank use.”

We know our benefits system is not working. It needs sorting, putting people and families first, with the emphasis being compassion and support, not making people live on as little as possible. The massive increase in the use of foodbanks is shaming to us as a society. We are not looking after each other.

The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. [Preamble to Lib Dem Constitution]

The evidence is that people are enslaved by poverty. What are we going to do about it?

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.