Rise of Foodbank Use Linked to Universal Credit

I’ve just spent some time reading Early Warnings, Universal Credit and Foodbanks. In it, the Trussell Trust reveals the rise of foodbanks linked to the roll-out of Universal Credit.
The statistics are sobering. From April 2017 to March 2018, the Trussell Trust’s foodbank network supplied 1,332,952 three-day emergency food supplies. This was a 13% increase from the year before. Of these, 484,026 supplies went to children.
I will pause and let you process that.
Our families are so hard up, not being given enough money to live on, that almost half a million children have been found in need of emergency food supplies.
The main reasons for being referred to a food bank were:
- low income (on benefits, not earning)
- benefit delay
- benefit change
- debt
I have argued before that a universal basic income would remove the first three reasons – if everyone in the country gets enough to live on, you eradicate the lowest level of poverty instantly. UBI does not need to be high – £4500 has been shown to be a workable figure which keeps food on the table for families, removing children from extreme poverty.
The Trussell Trust shows the figures going back to 2012-13, when the number of 3-day emergency supply packs given out was 346,992. Almost four times as many packs are being given out now.
Universal Credit is not providing enough for the essentials of daily life. The Trussell Trust’s network, which covers two-thirds of all foodbanks, found that, and I quote:
- “Foodbanks in areas of full Universal Credit rollout have seen a 16.85% average increase in referrals for emergency food, more than double the national average of 6.64%.
- The effect of a six-plus week waiting period for a first Universal Credit payment can be serious, leading to foodbank referrals, debt, mental health issues, rent arrears and eviction. These effects can last even after people receive their Universal Credit payments, as bills and debts pile up.
- People in insecure or seasonal work are particularly affected, suggesting the work incentives in Universal Credit are not yet helping everyone.
- Navigating the online system can be difficult for people struggling with computers or unable to afford telephone helplines. In some cases, the system does not register people’s claims correctly, invalidating it.
- Foodbanks are working hard to stop people going hungry in areas of rollout, by providing food and support for more than two visits to the foodbank and working closely with other charities to provide holistic support. However, foodbanks have concerns about the extra pressure this puts on food donation stocks and volunteers’ time and emotional welfare.”
In their recommendations, the Trussell Trust asks for a reduction of the six-week waiting period for Universal Credit; more support for people trying to apply for UC online; more support for getting people into work and helping them stay in work; and “continued monitoring [of] the impact of conditionality, in particular in-work conditionality, which has been linked to increased foodbank use.”
We know our benefits system is not working. It needs sorting, putting people and families first, with the emphasis being compassion and support, not making people live on as little as possible. The massive increase in the use of foodbanks is shaming to us as a society. We are not looking after each other.
The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. [Preamble to Lib Dem Constitution]
The evidence is that people are enslaved by poverty. What are we going to do about it?
* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.
The rise in food banks has nothing to do with Universal Credit; the rise in crime has nothing to do with reduced police numbers and although there were ‘targets’ in the Home office they didn’t affect the way vulnerable people were processed..
With every such PM, and government ministerial, announcement I’m reminded of the song we sang at school…
“And this the truth I will maintain
Unto my Dying Day, Sir.
That whatsoever King may reign,
I will be the Vicar of Bray, Sir!”
A slightly differing view from that taken by LIb Dem commentators and indeed editors in the past.
https://www.libdemvoice.org/are-there-more-hungry-people-than-a-decade-ago-37754.html (arguing for a more critical analysis of Trusell Trust claims)
https://www.libdemvoice.org/yes-food-poverty-is-real-but-the-situation-is-complex-and-solutions-are-not-straightforward-38289.html “The only real conclusion I think can be reached from the evidence we have is that the reasons underlying the increase in their use are multifaceted and complex: it is not simply a case of increasing food poverty driving demand.” – very similar views to those put forward by Theresa May at the general election.
What was different in 2014 I wonder?
As a Liberal member since 1961, and chair of a food bank in an area where Universal Credit was introduced in January 2017, I can confirm that we issued more emergency food parcels in the first quarter of this year (a third to children) than the Liberal Democrats got in votes in the constituency last year.
The two facts are connected. It’s no good pretending that the Liberal Democrats opposed the introduction of UC. They trooped through the lobbies to support it.
At the very least apologies are required.
No David Raw. There’s nothing wrong with the concept of universal credit, it’s the way it’s been implemented by this Tory Government. It’s just no use blaming the coalition for everything and demanding endless apologies.
If universal credit was run right with no waiting time and decent levels of benefit most of the problems we are facing would evaporate. It’s the Tories’ attitude to the poor and unemployed that is the problem here and we have to attack them for messing up a good idea with idealogical prejudice.
“The Trussell Trust shows the figures going back to 2012-13, when the number of 3-day emergency supply packs given out was 346,992. Almost four times as many packs are being given out now.”
That is a somewhat selective presentation of the statistics.
Selecting differently, those same figures show that by 2014-2015 the number of 3-day emergency supply packs being given out was 1,084,604, more than three times as many as two years earlier. The “massive increase in the use of foodbanks [that] is shaming to us as a society” started on the Lib Dems’ watch and as others have pointed out, acknowledging that is an important step if the party’s concerns are to be taken seriously.
“It’s no good pretending the Lib Dems didn’t support UC….apologise.”
UC is not a bad idea in itself, it just seems to be proving unworkable (at least in the initial roll out) and damaging because of it. Part of the issue though was that cuts were made to UC to reverse cuts made to other benefits (believe it was tax credits) and celebrated by Labour as a victory. Too much short sighted thinking by Labour and Lib Dems, too much focus on cuts to welfare state/support services for Tories and we end up with too many relying on foodbanks.
I am glad that you have taken this up, Kirsten, because there is no denying that providers on the ground have found that the roll-out of Universal Credit has increased the use of food banks. Six-week waits for payments are just not possible for people on the breadline to cope with: they don’t have enough money for food or to pay the rent. With ill-paid short-term or part-time jobs, even if you have more than one of them and work all hours you are unlikely to have any savings, much more likely to run up debts.
Whatever the initial approval of Universal Credit, it should be applied with more understanding of ordinary people’s lives. The inadequacy of current benefit provision together with the unsatisfactory nature of the boasted near full employment as felt by many people should be a focus of the national campaigning message we send out this year. This Government is blind or indifferent to the callousness of its policies in application – witness the Windrush scandal – and the Labour Party is only interested in the big picture and what may bring them to power. We need to speak up for the individuals, for ordinary people, working families and children who are having an increasingly hard time.
One small point, though, Kirsten: I don’t think we should talk about ‘nearly half a million children’ – 484,026 food packs can’t be equated with numbers of children if they each receive two packs or more. But the 13% increase in the number handed out is sobering.
Mick Taylor 26th Apr ’18 – 8:28pm…..No David Raw. There’s nothing wrong with the concept of universal credit, it’s the way it’s been implemented by this Tory Government. It’s just no use blaming the coalition for everything and demanding endless apologies.
If universal credit was run right with no waiting time and decent levels of benefit most of the problems we are facing would evaporate. It’s the Tories’ attitude to the poor and unemployed that is the problem here and we have to attack them for messing up a good idea with idealogical prejudice…..
So the UC problems are all down to the Tories? Is it the same with our support for the the costly NHS top down changes, the cuts to welfare, the bedroom tax, etc?
I am amazed that there are still those who cry, “It wasn’t me, sir.”” A big boy did it and ran away”
Come off it, Mick. Universal credit is just one more example of a whole series of welfare cuts implemented by the Coalition and it’s no coincidence that my Food bank was started in 2013.
The point is it was implemented wrongly, not that the idea of uniting a whole series of benefits is wrong. I agree the way it’s worked out is appalling, but that wasn’t, I think, what our colleagues voted for.
I really do get tired of the constant denigrating of everything the coalition did, when some of it was exceedingly good and Liberal.
Yes, expats. I don’t shy away from responsibility, but you and many like you refuse to see that the coalition did many good things as well as making big mistakes. When you start taking a realistic approach and recognising the differences, then you may be entitled to lecture me.
And yes, the position of UC has been down to the Tories since 2015 and it has not developed as those of our MPs who voted for it had hoped. Not learning from trials is typical Tory behaviour because they want to run the poor into the ground. Even in the harshest view of our party’s behaviour during the coalition are you seriously suggesting that that is what our MPs wanted to do?
Your tolerance of the competence and perceptiveness of so many of our now absent friends is admirable, Mick.
Sadly it’s not widely shared in the area of my Food Bank where the Lib Dem vote dropped from 24.8% to 2.6%. Are you saying all those folk are less perceptive and discerning than your good self ?
To those in this thread defending the Tories when Lib Dems blame them for the problems with universal credit – normally, I’m all for being charitable but not in this case.
The Osborne decision to savage welfare in 2015, when the deficit was already greatly reduced, is one of the political decisions that has most angered me. It was one of the most regressive political decisions I have seen in my life. (The other being the poll tax)
From the following article: “The net effect for lone parents on universal credit will be a drop in income of £2,600 a year”. That’s a savage cut in living standards.
These cuts were not introduced during the Coalition, they were introduced immediately after.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/nov/25/so-osborne-scrapped-tax-credit-cuts-but-what-of-universal-credit
Nor can Labour absolve itself of responsibility. In their 2017 manifesto, they only allocated £2bn of the £3bn/year necessary to avoid implementing these cuts (and no money to avoid continuing the benefits freeze, or to avoid savage cuts to child tax credit).
See https://www.libdemvoice.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-24-at-18.29.09.png