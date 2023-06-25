Rishi Sunak is as tin-eared as Thatcher

I am absolutely livid this morning. I watched in disbelief as Rishi Sunak, without so much as the tiniest bit of empathy, said we all have to “hold our nerve” as interest rates rise higher than they have been in decades.

That is not going to go down well with the millions of homeowners who face having to find an average of £2900 more a year if they are unfortunate enough to have to remortgage in he next year as their fixed terms come to an end. This is on top of the double whammy of high inflation and energy prices.

A Prime Minister who does not have to worry about money telling people that he’s going to make unpopular decisions for their own good is never going to go down well, but he could at least have tried to do something to show that he was on their side.

I don’t think I have ever heard anything so tin-eared from a Prime Minister since Thatcher refused to listen to reason over the poll tax back in the early 90s and that did not end well for her.

Let’s be clear, people are at risk of losing their homes if they can’t keep up their mortgage payments, whether they are forced to sell or whether their home is repossessed. I lived through that in the 90s where every day I saw people having their homes repossessed. And sometimes it was the tenants, finding out at the last minute that bailiffs were coming to evict them, who would turn up in shock, seeking support and a way out of this horrible situation.

And if people are going to lose their homes and need emergency housing, Councils are going to struggle to find somewhere for them to go, such is the extent of the housing crisis. I am not sure that the measures announced on Friday, to hold off proceedings until 12 months after the first missed payment, are going to help that much. If lenders agreed to it while they are raking in huge profits, it can’t be that great for their customers. It’s tinkering at the edges at most and racking up debt for people.

Fighting inflation is not an easy thing to do. Essentially the medicine involves slowing down the economy and stopping people spending as much money and interest rates are used to restrict people’s incomes and encourage saving. The trouble comes when people don’t have anything to save, businesses are already well overstretched after years of unprecedented pressure and costs continue to rise. This is a recipe for the sort of unemployment we saw in the 80s.

We may have high levels of employment at the moment, but we shouldn’t be complacent that that will last in this economic crisis that is largely of the Government’s own making.

Ed Davey said that Sunak was being patronising to the public and should be helping them instead:

Struggling homeowners will be rightly furious after watching an out of touch Prime Minister who has no idea of the pain caused by rising mortgage rates. Rishi Sunak’s patronising advice to struggling families coping with the cost of living crisis shows why he is not up to the job. People need help, not a Prime Minister instructing them to hold their nerve.

We have called for a £300 payment to those whose mortgage payments who have gone up by more than £400 per month. I’d like to see more rebuttal to claims from Labour that that will be pretty expensive and won’t help that much. I can’t imagine that such a small amount would fuel inflation as much as they say. I wonder why we aren’t calling for a longer term ban on repossessions, though. This isn’t going to be over any time soon.

I’d also like to see us do more to help those who are renting. Housing insecurity is a horrible thing and if landlords are forced to sell up, it’s really going to push up private sector rents.

The answer, really, to the housing crisis is surely just to build more houses, especially for social rent. What better, more noble thing can a Government do than make sure its people have a secure, safe and warm home? You can do that in a sensible way that builds communities with services and doesn’t rip up the best of our countryside. I’ve always said that the Government that sorts housing out will be the Government that gives the best possible boost to the life chances of those on the lowest incomes. Surely it’s time to get on with it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings