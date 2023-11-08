Rob Blackie: Ban on laughing gas “waste of time”

London Mayoral candidate Rob Blackie has criticised the Government’s ban on Nitrous Oxide which, as the BBC reports, has come into force
Now categorised as a class C drug, possession of laughing gas for its “psychoactive effects” will carry a sentence of up to two years in prison.
The government says the ban will combat anti-social behaviour and reduce damage to users’ health.
Experts previously warned against a ban saying it would be disproportionate to the level of harm it causes.
Nitrous oxide is regularly used as a painkiller in medicine and dentistry. When mixed with oxygen, it is known as “gas and air”, which can help reduce pain during childbirth.
But it is also one of the most commonly used recreational drugs by 16 to 24-year-olds. It causes short-term euphoria but can damage the nervous system.
Under the new rules, those found in unlawful possession of the drug could now face a prison sentence or unlimited fine, with up to 14 years for supply or production.
Rob said:
The Conservative Government’s new ban on laughing gas is just wasting the police’s time – precious time that should be spent on serious and violent crimes.
With all the exemptions, the ban is going to be pretty unenforceable. Officers are going to spend huge amounts of time on paperwork in the office having to justify their work.
To win back the trust of Londoners, the Met Police has to focus on tackling serious crime – not spend more time running around chasing low-level drug offences.
Agreed ….Nanny state mentality – how very liberal..
The proposed cigarette increase in purchasing age for every year – will lead to (in time) a 36 year buying some fags at the newsagents & his 35 year old mate unable to do the same ….Utterly ridiculous…People walking around in their 30s with a passport on them to buy some fags ….! A black market paradise if ever there was one …