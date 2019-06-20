Rory Stewart: you were honest with the Tory Party about Brexit, now it’s time you were honest with yourself

Dear Rory,
As the only person standing for the leadership of the Tory Party (“Conservative” must now surely be considered an oxymoron) who recognises how much damage Brexit will cause our country, I was saddened to see you knocked out of the contest yesterday.
I will not go as far as saying I would vote for you; fundamentally I only vote for people who will stop Brexit and address the real problems in this country through root and branch reform of our own broken political system. However, I did very much respect your open and honest approach with Brexit supporters and the clear way in which you explained the fundamental problems that are yet to be addressed by this failing government.
Sadly your Party appears to have chosen to “believe in the bin” and are duly committing themselves to the trashcan of history.
However, although I admire the honesty of your campaign, I also think you have been naïve. Although, you have recognised and communicated the problems of ‘no deal’ Brexit, the only solution you were able to offer was to ratify May’s Withdrawal Agreement.
Like many others, I don’t see the DUP, Labour, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Lib Dems, Greens or ERG suddenly shifting position because of a People’s Assembly. However, even if you managed to get the deal through Parliament and avert ‘no deal’ in October, I believe this would only be a very short-lived stay of execution. Any such agreement would become the new rallying point of the Faragists and we would just face another battle to try to save a weaker agreement in which we are already relegated to being a rule-taker.
Fundamentally, I believe this is an attempt to appease the unappeasable. Such efforts actually only serve to undermine our work to crystallise support for a People’s Vote and rally opposition against the media-dominant isolationist agenda.
We often speak of the 52% and the 48%. However, in 2016, nearly a third of people (28%) did not vote. I have a great deal of sympathy for this group; given the complexity of the issue and the lack of credible information, abstention was very understandable (even Richard Dawkins noted his own lack of qualifications to make a judgement).
However, three years of turmoil later, I am hopeful that many undecided voters can now recognise Brexit for the horrifying omnishambles that it is. At the same time, I am also confident that the young voters who have been enfranchised since 2016 would gladly take the opportunity to end this pointless self-destruction so that we can focus on addressing the global issues of entrenched inequality and the ensuing Climate Emergency.
We are running out of time to stop a ‘no deal’ catastrophe in October and your own brave efforts have been rejected by the Tory Party which instead steers our beloved country towards disaster. I hope that later today we hear of a spoiled ballot at 6pm, a toppled government before the end of July and we see you channelling your energy and talents into forging a new political consensus.
Kindest regards,
Jamie Dalzell
City Councillor, Cambridge
* Jamie joined the Lib Dems in 2014 and was elected as City Councillor for West Chesterton in May 2018.
I, too, was rooting for Rory Stewart, who had something of a statesman about him, and made very sensible realistic comments. He inspired me with a feeling of confidence with his obvious caring for the fate of Great Britain.
Worth recalling his voting record on Welfare (N.B. he’s a Tory)
Generally voted for reducing housing benefit for social tenants deemed to have excess bedrooms (which Labour describe as the “bedroom tax”) Show votes
11 votes for, 0 votes against, 7 absences, between 2012–2018
Consistently voted against raising welfare benefits at least in line with prices Show votes
0 votes for, 5 votes against, in 2013
Almost always voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability Show votes
0 votes for, 13 votes against, 2 absences, between 2011–2016
Almost always voted for making local councils responsible for helping those in financial need afford their council tax and reducing the amount spent on such support Show votes 3 votes for, 0 votes against, 1 absence, in 2012
Almost always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits Show votes
47 votes for, 0 votes against, 7 absences, between 2012–2016
Generally voted against spending public money to create guaranteed jobs for young people who have spent a long time unemployed
Jamie he didn’t and doesn’t recognise “how much damage Brexit will cause our country,” He believes in Brexit. He is against exiting with no deal, yes, but he campaigns for the T. May WA.
What he did was to assert that it is an illusion to believe in ‘no deal’ when a majority exists in Parliament against No Deal and that there is no likelihood that a radically different WA can be drawn up that would be agreed by the 27.
And for this he was ‘rejected’ by his colleagues.
What does that tell us? It tells us that the other candidates know this, but knew they had to dissemble during the ‘selection’ process and to agree a pack that no-one else points this out or uses it as an argument against the others. For the next 3 weeks.
It suggests that the winner will ‘negotiate’ a change to the WA which already has the backing of the EU 27. What is that?
It is the backstop that the EU27 originally offered – a border down the Irish Sea.
It is against such a development that we should be preparing ourselves.
Isn’t it the height of irony that the Tory warning against Brexit ,as Churchill did against Appeasement, was (in the Tory leadership contest) the most dangerous adversary, critic and inquisitor of the latest parliamentary biographer of Churchill, one B. Johnson?
Let’s hope that, just like Churchill did, Rory will assemble some pragmastist , realist Tory-minded functionaries at the Foreign Office, Treasury, the Business Department , Chambers of Commerce, the transport sector (etcetera) around himself into a private study group and information-leaking network that will provide him with factual data and lesser-known facts to bombard the Johnson government with like Churchill did the Chamberlain government. Johnson knows how devastating effective such a guerrilla can be.
Whatever happens, and even if such a network of sources doesn’t materialize, I hope Rory will continue to critisize from the backbenches and in opinion pieces and/or facebook memoranda what havoc the Brexiteers (Raab is sure to get a Cabinet post; Johnson needs him to keep ERG happy) will create.