With Tories deaf to Rory, and Corbyn rehashing Wilson, the Lib Dems should flourish even more

According to last night’s Newsnight, and Heather Stewart in the Guardian, Jeremy Corbyn told a very fractious shadow cabinet meeting that he was reading Harold Wilson’s memoirs as inspiration. Shadow ministers saw that as a signal that Corbyn, like Wilson, “is not ready to become a cheerleader” for EU membership.

According to those memoirs, published in 1986, end in 1964, the year he became PM and started grappling with the possibility of EEC accession which he asked for after vastly improving his government majority in 1966).

In their book “Post-War Britain, 1945-1992” (Penguin Books, 1993), professors Sked & Cook tell us that Wilson as shadow Foreign Affairs spokesman was “unenthusiastic” about the EEC and was “characteristically (..) content to follow rather than to lead”. Wilson wrote in 1962 that “a dying government doesn’t have the right (..) to take a divided nation into” the EEC.”

Andrew Marr (“A History of Modern Britain”; Pan/Macmillan, 2009, p. 295) writes about Wilsons opinion on the EEC in 1965: “the strongest view” he had about joining the EEC “was that he didn’t have a view”. And Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harold_Wilson ) and Marr say Wilson never had a holiday on the continent; whereas his Tory successor Ted Heath had oodles of continental travels and ditto political conversations from the 1930’s onward (Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Heath ; and Marr, p. 295, 327). And Marr writes that Wilsons contribution to the 1975 EEC referendum was mumbling “vaguely in support, rather than actively making the European case” (p. 348).

You can see many similarities with Corbyn; the only difference is he never wrote that the dying May/Johnson government doesn’t have the right to push the divided UK out of the EU.

So we cannot possibly, ever expect any strong Remain endorsement from Wilsonite Corbyn.

On the other side we have Farage’s raging Brexit Party, and a field of four Tory leadership candidates with unicornish ideas of blackmailing, cajoling the EU (with threats of No Deal and no Severance payments) into a “good deal”. The only voice of reason and realism about that, Rory Stewart, stayed in as long as he was useful to push Raab out, and then was left dangling.

The threat of no severance payment if Brussels won’t drop (or limit) the Backstop isn’t credible. If Brussels doesn’t budge, and the UK stomps out with no deal and without paying, the EU surely will demand some atmosphere-improving payment before entering any negotiations about a Free Trade Agreement with the then suddenly flourishing, resurging yeah “triumphantly independent” United Kingdom (another Brexiteer opium pipe dream). And the UK needs the EU market more than the EU needs the British market.

And another thing: The difference how Brussels and Trump treat the NHS. According to the Economist Trump still wants to break into the NHS of that “independent” Britain. Europe has always co-operated with the NHS to serve British tourists, expats and Benidorm-based pensioners; no break-in in sight.

With Corbyn equivocating about (and mistrusting) Brussels, and the Tories dreaming impossible dreams, the Liberal Democrats are bound to flourish further.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.