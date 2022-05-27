Russia’s Ukrainian war must lead to Putin’s downfall

In my Lib Dem Voice article of 4th March 2022, I argued that Putin should be stopped in Ukraine for good.

Now that Putin has narrowed his war aims to take over the rest of Donbas, Luhansk, including the industrial and food producing heartland of Ukraine, having had created a land corridor to Crimea and brought Ukraine’s economy to its knees, he may well accede to calls for a ceasefire to consolidate his gains, erect strong defences in his recently-captured territories and rebuild his army into a new more effective force to recommence war whenever it suits him.

A ceasefire would be the easy way out for the West. Some western countries have already suggested it. However, we must resist this happening if the Ukrainian Government is against it.

After tens of thousands of Ukrainian deaths, disappearances of whole Ukrainian populations deported from captured war zones into Russia, the wholesale demolition of Ukrainian cities and towns (all at a cost of 25,000 dead Russian soldiers so far and many more wounded), the chaos that Putin has caused cannot be allowed to be paused to be continued later, whether against Ukraine or other neighbouring countries.

We have two and a half years before the possible return of Trump or another far-right Republican to the White House. Given Trump’s previous disparaging remarks about NATO, we cannot exclude the possibility that the US would pull out or render US membership of NATO ineffective. Coupled with Trump’s own admiration for Putin, the very survival of liberal democracy is at stake in such circumstances if Putin continues to remain in power with, of course, China taking advantage of the situation to further its own aims against the West.

We have to keep sustaining our effort in Ukraine. We must continue providing all necessary weapons to Ukraine (while rapidly replenishing NATO’s stocks), give it our full-scale political backing on the international stage and keep supporting its economy until it can regain its land to become self-sufficient again. Already-announced western sanctions must be comprehensive and leak-proofed.

As I have said before (LDV 24th April 2022), we must eventually gain access and use the half of Russia’s estimated US$600 billion war chest of foreign currency reserves held in western banks to rebuild Ukraine. The generous West should not bear this burden at a time our own populations are very hard pressed.

The only way we can hope to achieve durable stability in Europe is for Ukraine to force its invaders back to Russia’s pre-2014 borders.

Moreover, if the Russian Army in its present rickety state were to suffer a major reversal of fortunes in Ukraine eventually and collapse there, the most likely scenario is not that Putin would turn to using a nuclear weapon to save himself, but rather that those around him would remove him from power rather than risk a further escalation.

* George Cunningham is Chair of Lib Dems Abroad Steering Committee and Chair of the FIRC Subcommittee on China. He is former Strategic Adviser at the European External Action Service.