Sal Brinton writes…We must have a politics in which everyone feels able to be involved free from abuse or harassment

By | Sun 5th November 2017 - 8:55 am

Over the last ten days the country has been rocked by the revelations of sexual harassment at Westminster.  Let me be clear that the Liberal Democrats believe harassment and abuse of power are unacceptable in any situation, and especially at Westminster.  Whether the allegations are about groping, inappropriate remarks or texts through to possible criminal offences of sexual assault and rape, any complaint needs to be listened to, taken seriously and investigated. Since these incidents are often about abuses of power, it is crucial people have an independent, confidential route to report incidents when they happen.

This week the Chief Whips in the Commons and the Lords have met with staff twice to hear their views and to ensure everyone is aware of how to make a complaint, and assured they will be taken seriously.  We are also reviewing our procedures in Parliament with a view to broadening the involvement in investigations to include some of those most likely to have a lived experience of this type of behaviour. There have also been meetings with both groups of MPs and peers to review their responsibilities to staff and volunteers.

Vince Cable will be meeting with the other party leaders on Monday to discuss how Parliament and the political parties can work better together to rid Parliament of the scourge of harassment.

In doing so, he will draw on the lessons our own party has learned.  In 2013 the Liberal Democrats commissioned Helena Morrissey to conduct a Review which changed fundamentally the party’s process and attitude towards sexual harassment, bullying and abuse of power. The Federal Executive (now the Federal Board) accepted all her recommendations, and also asked Helena Morrissey to review progress against her recommendations, which the FE also reviewed at the end of 2014.

We re-wrote our Code of Conduct for members  and made it clear what the rights and responsibilities are of members.  There’s a page that has links to specific responsibilities for people with different roles here. We encourage people to report incidents – without a complaint it is very hard to investigate – and put in place arrangements to ensure that complainants feel supported.  Some people have been expelled from the party since strengthening our rules.

We have a professional Pastoral Care Officer, Jeanne Tarrant, who is not a party member.  She is trained to handle complaints fairly and independently, whether they come from inside or outside the party. Complaints come to her via the website  or by emailing her at [email protected].  She will contact the complainant to get more information if necessary and guide them through the process. Where she believes that a crime has been committed, she will also encourage the complainant to go to the police.

Where there is an issue of safeguarding for those under 18 or who are vulnerable, she will also make sure that they are supported and protected appropriately.

We strengthened and continue to constantly review our disciplinary processes. This year the Federal Board has commissioned Lord Ken MacDonald (a former Director of Public Prosecution) to review them again and his report will be published in the next few months. We will publish any proposed changes for consultation and implementation in 2018.

All our candidates for Westminster and other parliamentary office now have to sign a code of conduct that recognises that those in public life must have a high standard of behaviour and probity. As a party, we accept and must live by the 7 Nolan Principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness,  honesty and leadership.

As a party we know there is always room to do better.  We have made serious strides in the past three years, but we also recognise that because of problems in the past for some people making a complaint may be very hard. We are determined to learn and to constantly think about how we can improve these processes.

As Liberals we aspire to create a political system in which everyone is represented, and to do that we must have a politics in which everyone feels able to be involved free from abuse or harassment.  On behalf of all our members, I will work to ensure we are doing our part to make that happen.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.

