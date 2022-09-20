Scottish Conference to debate a 4 day working week and nuclear power

Regional and national conferences will give Liberal Democrat members a much needed chance to get together over the next couple of months.

Last week, the preliminary agenda for Scottish Conference was published. The three day event will take place in Hamilton between 28 and 30 October.

There are going to be some controversial debates. Proposals to reverse our long standing opposition to new nuclear power stations, backing a 4 day working week, and a new model requiring local authorities to provide new homes for social buy sit alongside more classical liberal fare on restricting employers rights to snoop on employees working at home and giving more powers to local government.

Conference will also debate a constitutional amendment, proposed by current leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, that future Scottish leaders should be allowed to be either an MP or MSP and future deputy leaders could be councillors as well as parliamentarians.

It will be the first in person conference in Scotland since Spring 2019. The Autumn conference that year had to be cancelled because of the General Election. It’s a return to the Hamilton venue that, to the surprise of some, proved to be pretty much ideal. I was one of those who had to eat a large portion of humble pie. Scottish Conference Committee Convener Paul McGarry did a good job of looking beyond the traditional venues of Perth, Aberdeen and Dunfermline.

You can register for Conference here and the whole agenda is available here. The deadline for amendments is 5pm on 25th October and for emergency motions 5pm on 27th October.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings