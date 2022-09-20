Change when we hold Autumn Conference

Like every member of the party, I was sorry that the party Conference had to be cancelled because of the Queen’s sad death.

But it was the right decision. Conference Chair Nick da Costa and the whole team, volunteers and staff, deserve our thanks for taking that decision and dealing with the massive practical consequences.

This has sparked ideas about next year. Should Spring Conference 2023 be earlier? Longer? An extra conference? These questions were discussed in an interesting special Lib Dem Podcast.

But this may be the right time to take a big step back and reconsider when we hold Autumn Conference every year.

The choice of date impacts on the success of the Conference, which is an important tool in achieving the party’s aims.

Conference helps us elect more Liberal Democrats by networking members, building relationships and team spirit, sharing know-how through training, enriching our policy platform, interaction between Lib Dem parliamentarians and grassroots members, providing a media showcase for our Leader and key spokespeople and the forum for members to exercise democratic control of the party.

The first day of Autumn Conference has been as late as 25 September (1988 and 2020) and as early as 9 September (1989, 1991) with 4 October in exceptional circumstances (2014). The established pattern is that it is a week after the TUC Conference and a week before the Labour Conference, with the Conservative Conference the week after that.

2014’s Lib Dem Conference was after the Conservative Conference. The Scottish Referendum was on 18 September. Our usual slot would have been in the days leading up to the poll. Key campaigners needed to be on the frontline helping to save the Union. In addition, there would have been no media coverage of our Conference because of media obligations to political balance during an election/referendum period.

Holding our 2014 Conference after the Conservatives’ event caused great annoyance to the Tories, who think they have a divine right to the last word of conference season.

Recently, the Conservatives have abused their power to change the rules of engagement.

For decades there was an understanding that Parliament will recess for all three party conferences. The Tories have changed that. Parliament would have been sitting this week (if it were not for the Queen’s death) meaning Lib Dem MPs would have had to travel up and down from Conference to Parliament for important debates and votes on the cost of living and energy crisis. This is a major disruption that Labour and Conservatives conferences remain shielded from.

Conservative whips would have tabled something important for when Ed was due to begin his Leader’s Speech.

No-one should be surprised at Conservatives playing the system to engineer advantage for themselves and disadvantage for the bravehearts who challenge their rule.

They aren’t rigid about keeping things as they always have been. Neither should we be.

We should actively consider two new options for holding Lib Dem Conference:

Option 1) Between the Labour and Conservative Conferences.

Labour finish on Weds (this year 28 September). Tories don’t start until Sunday (2 October).

Our four days could be the Weds-Saturday or Thursday-Sunday.

Option 2) Overlapping with the Conservative Conference.

Their conference is Sunday (2 October) to Thursday (5 October).

We could meet Saturday-Tues as we usually do, or other obvious options.

Either of these steps will greatly annoy our two rivals. That it is not the only reason to do it.

These dates will be in recess, so the parliamentary agenda cannot disrupt our Conference.

Politically, it would give us a new facility to react to the Labour Conference and underline how our policies are often bolder and better than Labour’s. Our attacks on the Conservative record would be fresher in people’s mind they are with the current long, 12 day gap between our Conference and the theirs.

Would the media come? Let’s be frank, since 2015 media attendance has been much reduced and whatever the date is, seeking to rebuild media interest must be a priority.

If we go for Option 1 media resources will be as available as they are now.

If we go for Option 2, with an overlap between us and the Tories there might be a limited issue. The broadcasters have enough teams to cover two places at once. Some “senior reporters” would be at the Conservative Conference but if the BBC political editor reports from the Tories and their deputy or another colleague reports from us, it doesn’t matter very much. And it’s the pictures that count.

In fact, making changes like when we hold our conference may help get journalists’ attention. Many of them think, rightly or wrongly, we are going through the motions year on year, doing the same thing at the same time in the same places, boring as beige. Changing stuff gets attention for a party in Opposition.

Booking a venue should not be an issue. We tend to use different places than the Tories (Brighton/Bournemouth/Glasgow versus Birmingham/Manchester).

After 24 years as an active party member I feel I have a sense of the mind of Lib Dem members. We can, dare I say it, be a bit conservative about the organisation of Conference. That’s understandable because it is a lifelong fixture of many of our calendars. For some, it would be psychologically akin to moving Christmas.

But in this area it may be time to change our approach and pitch our tent right in the middle of the schedule, better placed to take over the whole show.

* Antony Hook was a Liberal Democrat MEP for South East England (2019) and has practised as a barrister since 2003. He is currently Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Kent County Council.