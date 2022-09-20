Observations of an ex pat: Diagnose First

Editor’s Note: This was submitted on 9th September but held back because of the death of the Queen.

Britain’s new Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss is doomed to failure because she has failed to correctly diagnose the cause of her country’s problems.

Any doctor will tell you that before you can successfully treat a patient you must first know what you are treating. In fact, the treatment is often the easiest part of the medical business.

The same rule applies to most aspects of life, especially politics. Before you can correct social and economic ills with new policies, laws or decrees you must correctly identify the cause of the problem. If you fail to do so the problem will fester and grow in much the same way as an untreated cancer.

Problems in political diagnosis often arise when the politician insists on examining the patient through a narrow ideological lens. Medieval Europe, for example, was a socially stagnant period because all social issues were addressed through the pages of the Bible. The Soviet Union collapsed because the ruling Politburo decreed that all of society had to be organised through the prism of Marxist-Leninism.

Liz Truss is attempting to solve Britain’s mounting problems through a narrow conservative, anti-European window.

Part of the reason for her approach is that it is the conservative government who is responsible for the very problems she is attempting to resolve. Let’s start with the issue of foreign investment in the UK which is essential to economic growth and which Ms Truss claims she will attract with the traditional conservative economic tactic of lower corporate taxes.

Pre-Brexit, Britain was a magnet for foreign investment for several reasons: it was English-speaking. It was politically stable. Business relations were conducted according to internationally-respected English commercial law which was protected by an independent judiciary. There was a world beating arts sector and excellent educational and research establishments. BUT, most of all, the United Kingdom was a bridgehead into the world’s largest trading bloc—the European Union.

Between 2011 and 2016 foreign direct investment in the UK grew at a staggering annual rate of 8.3 percent according to Investment Monitor. It reached its peak at the time of the Brexit vote. In 2017-2018 it fell by 9.3 percent. In 2018-2019 it was down by another 16.3 percent. It rose slightly—3.8 percent—the following year, but this has been mainly credited to market adjustments.

Lowering corporate taxes is unlikely to solve the problem. From 2016 British corporation has been 19 percent, one of the lowest in Europe and two percent lower than federal US corporation tax. Foreign companies did not stop investing in Britain because of its tax structure. They stopped because it withdrew from the EU.

But the new prime minister emphatically denies that Brexit has in anyway contributed to the country’s decline since 2016. To do so, would be to admit that the conservatives were wrong to take Britain out of the EU. So she doubles down. Support for a hardline Brexit has become a defining characteristic of the Conservative Party. Neither does Ms Truss make any attempt to improve relations with Europe. “The Jury is out,” on whether French President Emmanuel Macron is a “friend or foe”, she told a questioner recently.

The most pressing battleground the EU is the Northern Ireland Protocol which reaches another deadline this coming week. The Conservative government of Boris Johnson negotiated a withdrawal agreement which placed Northern Ireland in the EU single market and customs union, Before the ink was dry on the treaty papers, Johnson was reneging on the Northern Ireland Protocol. As Foreign Secretary Liz Truss helped organise the charge against “unreasonable and inflexible Brussels.” As Prime Minister she has appointed three hardline Brexiteers to lead negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. This is despite a pointed warning from President Biden that her refusal to compromise on the issue would damage US-UK relations.

A big part of the problem is that Liz Truss was not voted into office by the British people. She was elected by .003 percent of the electorate and they were all card-carrying members of the conservative party. According to the party’s own Bow Group researchers the average party member is a 72-year-old White male. They are also largely anti-immigrant and anti-EU. That is only constituency to which Ms Truss had to pitch in order to be elected Prime Minister.

The rest of the electorate will have to wait two years for their chance to vote on her policies, by which time Ms Truss’s mis-diagnosis will have wreaked extensive damage on the United Kingdom.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.