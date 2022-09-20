Snooping on our WhatsApp is a step too far

We rely on private and secure messaging services to keep our personal information and correspondence safe. Privacy is essential in many situations. Whether we’re communicating with a loved one, seeking advice on a sensitive situation, or sharing pictures on the family WhatsApp group. For some people such as journalists, whistle-blowers, or the Ukrainians fighting Russia it can be a matter of life or death. The ability for people to communicate privately is a human right and a long-standing cornerstone at the foundation of Liberal Democracy and Western values.

Government ministers and the security services make no secret that they want to spy on your private messages and WhatsApp groups. Our last Home Secretary vocally opposed Meta’s intention to make Facebook messenger DMs encrypted by default. Default end-to-end encryption is important as it means people can’t spy on your messages. Sadly this is not a new trend. Brian Paddock previously sounded the alarm when another Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd was looking to take the same draconian approach.

Being able to message someone privately and securely keeps us safe, yet it is being put at risk by a bill that incorrectly claims to promote safety. It asks companies that provide services such as WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, to monitor the content of messages. It also empowers OFCOM to compel providers of user-to-user messaging services to run accredited software to scan, detect and report instances of CSEA or terrorism.

The Online Safety Bill doesn’t explain how this might technically work, most likely it would involve something called ‘client-side scanning’. This is where software is installed on every device and scans your private messages before they are sent. The Open Rights Group has stated this amounts to installing a ‘spy in the pocket’ of every mobile phone user. Any messages the software ‘thinks’ contains prohibited material could be either blocked and/or reported automatically to authorities. This sort of software will certainly lead to false accusations as happened recently when Google reported a man to the Police.

Recently we saw an example of someone’s private messages being used against them when private messages on Facebook were handed over to the Police to assist in prosecuting a Woman in an abortion case. This highlights the risk women in the US could face if more states move to criminalise abortion. What happens if we see a similar erosion of women’s right to choose here in the UK?

It doesn’t take much imagination to understand the Orwellian potential of technology that scans your communications as a private citizen and reports them to the authorities. Often these surveillance methods are justified on the most hideous of crimes, but then in practice once normalised are routinely applied to everyday transgressions.

Authoritarians throughout the ages would have loved the ability to spy on all the private communications of those they want to control. China provides a perfect example of what a modern digital surveillance state starts to look like. For these reasons, attempts to start automatically snooping on our private messages contained within the Online Safety Bill need to be opposed by Liberal Democrats.

We know what proponents of surveillance say “nothing to hide, nothing to fear”. This response comes from a place of privilege. A place where the laws and rules of society are protecting your interests, and the idea you might be victimised, or persecuted who or what you are has never crossed your mind.

If you feel you have ‘nothing to hide’ then spare a thought for those who do. Whether that is the Hong Kong democracy campaigner locked up in jail, the Ukrainian resistance fighters relying on encryption, women in the US who now face the prospect of abortion surveillance, the person trying to reach out to escape an abusive relationship, the vulnerable child trying to seek help without their abuser knowing, the Government whistle-blower who exposes corruption, the journalist protecting their sources.

Private communication is the friend of the vulnerable, the underdog, and the individual. It is a friend to a Liberal, free and open society. No wonder authoritarians hate it.

* Cllr James Baker is the leader of Calderdale Liberal Democrats and the Campaigns and grassroots activism manager for the Open Rights Group.