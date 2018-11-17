Scottish Lib Dems campaign for People’s Vote

Brexitometers were out in force across Scotland today as Lib Dem activists took to the streets to campaign for a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal. The big thing that we have to do over the next wee while is assure people that Brexit can be stopped. Vince Cable has said that a People’s Vote is now probable rather than just possible.
Here’s some of the highlights of the campaigning activity:
Thanks to everyone who’s already come to see @scotbordlibdem team in Kelso this morning for the @scotlibdems day of action! #scottishborders #scotlibdems #exitfrombrexit pic.twitter.com/xOB1LZLHsS
— Jenny Marr (@tzenni) November 17, 2018
Great day with @willie_rennie in #StAndrews for @scotlibdems Action Day – @brexitometerhq @peoplesvote_uk pretty conclusive! #ExitFromBrexit #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/wMf7OKFBbh
— Wendy Chamberlain (@wendyc4861) November 17, 2018
Not even midday in the NELLD #Brexitometer. Come down to Prince’s Street at The Mound to register your view. #SLDExitFromBrexit @scotlibdems pic.twitter.com/b9NSuxx5c7
— Martin Veart (@Martin_Veart) November 17, 2018
Glasgow Lib Dems ready to start! #SLDExitFromBrexit @scotlibdems pic.twitter.com/Yrfa5CQVYC
— Carole Ford (@CaroleFord1) November 17, 2018
People in Dunfermline answering our Brexitometer are saying that Brexit is going badly and they want a People’s Vote! The @scotlibdems have been the only party consistently backing this since the Referendum #SLDExitFromBrexit pic.twitter.com/qI70cLhhlq
— Dunfermline Lib Dems (@DunfLibDems) November 17, 2018