Scottish Lib Dems campaign for People’s Vote

Brexitometers were out in force across Scotland today as Lib Dem activists took to the streets to campaign for a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal. The big thing that we have to do over the next wee while is assure people that Brexit can be stopped. Vince Cable has said that a People’s Vote is now probable rather than just possible.

Here’s some of the highlights of the campaigning activity:

Not even midday in the NELLD #Brexitometer. Come down to Prince’s Street at The Mound to register your view. #SLDExitFromBrexit @scotlibdems pic.twitter.com/b9NSuxx5c7 — Martin Veart (@Martin_Veart) November 17, 2018