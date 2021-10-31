NewsHound

Scottish Lib Dems’ Joe McCauley criticises SNP over Angus Robertson book event

By | Sun 31st October 2021 - 7:00 pm

It’s been an embarrassing weekend for Scotland’s Culture Minister Angus Robertson. The SNP MSP has pulled out of a promotional event for his new book which had been paid for by a grant for his own department.

From the Sunday Mail: 

But Angus Robertson cancelled his appearance last night – after the Sunday Mail started asking about the £30,000 handed to it by a group under his remit.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture had been due to appear at the Borders Book Festival to plug Vienna – The International Capital.

The event was awarded the significant grant in August from Creative Scotland – a government- funded and accountable body ­falling under Robertson’s brief.

He has now cancelled the lecture and an advert was quickly removed from the festival website after this newspaper began asking questions about it.

In the newspaper’s report, the first opposition party quote, and it was a blistering one, goes to Scottish Lib Dem Culture Spokesperson Joe McCauley. The SNP’s cutting of cultural services in Glasgow was not lost on him:

“At the same time as the SNP takes a scythe to cultural centres in Glasgow, the Culture Secretary is trying to plug his book at a taxpayer-funded literary event.

“Sadly, anyone who can’t afford the £25 recommended retail price will be out of luck because his council ­colleagues want to close the libraries too. Scottish arts and culture ought to be for everyone.”

  • Brad Barrows 31st Oct '21 - 7:22pm

    I’m not sure that Angus Robertson’s book about Vienna counts as ‘Scottish Arts and culture’. However I am sure he will have acquired in-depth knowledge of the subject matter while working as the BBC’s Vienna correspondent. For those keen to buy the book, it is available in hardback, online, for under £18 rather than the notional £25 quoted. On the serious point, questions should be asked as to why any public money was contributed to this book launch as it appears is being claimed.

