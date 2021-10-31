The Voice

Three days left to apply for Working Group on a Fairer Society

By | Sun 31st October 2021 - 5:30 pm

The deadline to apply for the Federal Policy Committee’s new working group on a fairer society is 6pm on Wednesday, 3rd November.

The party’s Head of Policy Christian Moon emailed members this week:

The group will consider a wide range of issues affecting society, including our approach to social security, Universal Basic Income, skills, tax, industrial policy and regional development – with the clear aim of building a fairer, more liberal society.

The group will start work as soon as possible, with a view to producing a consultation paper for discussion at Spring Conference 2022 and a final paper for debate at Autumn Conference 2022.

As a member of a working group you will work with other members to take evidence, identify the main challenges and develop distinctively Liberal Democrat policy that will appeal to voters and that would be effective in solving the identified problems.

Members of working groups are expected to attend regular meetings, contribute to discussion and help write papers (either through drafting or through commenting on drafts). The meetings are currently mostly taking place online, with some meetings in person in London. The role is voluntary and the time commitment averages around two hours per week.

You can apply here.

The full remit of the group is here.

