Securing a liberal Britain in hard times

Getting elected locally, becoming a citizen and living in freedom or security should be tackled in the right order. I just did the opposite. Arriving from Australia as an immigrant in 2016 (pre Brexit), getting elected a Councillor last May and becoming an UK citizen last month was a journey that made me think: how do I as a LibDem contribute to the safety, security and sustainability of our country? There are no easy answers but some clear pointers to what we might need: progressive, practical and patriotic steps to make Britain its liberal best.

I wrote back in March 2022 on LibDem Voice (Defence and Security: at the heart of liberal societies) about a growing think tank based at the National Liberal Club that reaches hundreds across the UK and the world by hybrid talks and expert discussions. I am also an Armed Forces Champion of my Council (shared with a colleague) with responsibility to the whole community. Veterans, serving members, cadets and their families expect all local governments to keep the covenant between community and those who serve.

But that is the smaller arena and the local or narrow pathway.

We as LibDems are at the heart of many national debates on matters of significance: the war in Ukraine, the risk of further Russian aggression, the role of China as a strategic competitor to our internationalist and liberal values for starters. Times have never been harder since the 1980s.

We also remain the voice of many who are deeply disgusted by this shabby Conservative government and are unconvinced by the rising Labour Opposition. Data and polling may suggest that our voters and supporters are well informed, educated and engaged on the big issues – the environment, education, cost of living crisis economics and social justice. But we are also the proud custodians of traditions of liberalism, social democracy and dissenting progressive values that reflect on the defence of the realm, the international order and our broader obligations to allies, partners and neighbours.

The emergence of an associated organisation “LibDem Friends of the Armed Forces” is no surprise. The upcoming debate at York Conference in less than three weeks on an enhanced/evolved defence policy fit for purpose and electorally sound for the times we face is another natural step.

A shift towards a robust and rational debate on matters that impact on our personal, political and policy values is warranted given all that has occurred.

A link to the motion: https://www.libdems.org.uk/conference/motions/spring-2023/f8 shows the serious debate we will have.

A party of tens of thousands of committed members, activists and focus deliverers (my personal top job as a party member) deserves a professional and passionate debate with both evidence and energy on securing a liberal Britain.

We do community politics well. We do local activism well. We debate and discuss policy well. We should not cede the defence, security or related policy space to the privileged Tories, damaging SNP or the often tricky Labour elites.

We have an opportunity in every community via local government to promote Armed Forces Champions (councillors and staff).

Attending the upcoming party conference (via online or in person) to listen, debate and decide on a responsible defence policy is another progressive, practical and patriotic step. Sixty minutes of your time and careful deliberation can make a huge contribution to our campaigning across winnable constituencies across our country. I want us to succeed.

A liberal Britain can only be secure in an international, European and North Atlantic environment where we play a leading role to secure it. Good politics comes from good policy. Values drive obligations.

View nlcdefence.org.uk for more details about the National Liberal Club’s Defence & Security Circle.

* Noel Hadjimichael is a member in Kingston upon Thames.