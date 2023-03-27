Self-identification, a Returning Officer’s Perspective

There was a constitutional amendment on the agenda for the recent York conference (item F15 on the agenda) that sought to amend the rules for ensuring gender diversity on the party’s committees (clause 2.5 of the constitution). The part of the amendment that has attracted most attention was the removal of non-binary people from the text, but the other proposed change was much more concerning from a practical point of view as a returning officer. This was the removal of the words “self-identification” as the means of determining whether a candidate is a man or a woman.

I’ve conducted internal elections within the party for more than twenty years for a variety of bodies – affiliated organisations, state parties, local parties. I’ve never conducted federal elections, but the vast majority of bodies within the party incorporate the federal rules on diversity into their own elections so I’m very familiar with how these rules are operated in practice.

On the most basic practical level, each candidate submits a nomination form, either on paper or online, and there are tick boxes on the form for each of the four diversity criteria, that is sex/gender, ethnicity, disability and LGBT+. The way that the sex/gender rules are implemented in practice is that there are three boxes, “man”, “woman” and “non-binary”. If you tick one then you are treated as being in that category for the purposes of applying the rules in clause 2.5. If you don’t tick any or you tick more than one, then, rather than invalidating your nomination, you are treated as being of a fourth category (ie of unspecified gender), where you would always be disadvantaged by the application of the rules. That is: there must be 40% women/non-binary, and 40% men/non-binary; you would have to get into the other 20% if you didn’t validly designate yourself.

If we cannot trust members’ self-identification, then we would need to have some sort of validation process for their sex/gender, and would have to treat anyone who didn’t submit suitable validation as being of the fourth category (or, if non-binary were removed from the rules, the third category) of those of unspecified sex/gender. That would be a substantial increase in the amount of paperwork required on the part of returning officers. All of the returning officers in the party do so as volunteers. If you ask anyone trying to recruit a returning officer for an internal election then they will tell you how few of us there are and how busy we tend to be. Adding substantially to the work required by telling us not to trust candidates to correctly tell us what sex/gender they are and to compel them to produce identification documents would make it even harder for party bodies to recruit returning officers. I suspect that many party bodies would be forced to make up their own rules rather than just adopting the federal ones – not necessarily out of a principled disagreement with the federal rules, but out of a practical need to reduce the work and therefore make it possible to get a returning officer.

Aside from the practical problems of implementing diversity requirements on any basis other than self-identification, there is also the fact that many people in this country – above all the most disadvantaged, those that we are creating diversity requirements to protect – do not have suitable forms of identification, as has come to light with the government’s new requirement to carry ID in order to vote. If we require the production of evidence, then we inevitably exclude numbers of people from being candidates in our internal elections.

* Richard Gadsden is a Lib Dem member from Manchester and most recently the Acting Returning Officer for the Liberal Democrats in England.