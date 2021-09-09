Shaffaq Mohammed’s splendid defence of freedom

Shaffaq Mohammed, the Lib Dem leader of our group on Sheffield Council has criticised the a ban on the comedian Ray “Chubby Brown” performing at Sheffield City Hall.

Shaffaq says:

We live in a liberal society and people have individual freedom to choose to live the life they want and as part of that, they can choose to go watch a comedy show behind closed doors where no children are allowed.

He added:

It’s the start of a very slippery slope. Which comedian will be deemed not to be appropriate to come to Sheffield? Would they move on to banning books and DVD’s in libraries next? Would people be banned from watching Roy Chubby Brown on Youtube next? Would they stop people from listening to rap music because clearly some of the lyrics can and are offensive?

In an interview on GB News Shaffaq says: “as a Liberal I defend people’s individual rights and individual freedom “

'It smacks of the nanny state… Where do we go from here? Are we going to ban Jimmy Carr?' Leader of Sheffield Lib Dems Shaffaq Mohammed is outraged the Sheffield City Hall venue has cancelled an upcoming appearance from Roy Chubby Brown because he didn’t fit with their values. pic.twitter.com/qa4VVvTfmk — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 5, 2021

Mr Brown’s act sounds dire and from a quick look at his work on You Tube it seems about as funny as having a tooth extracted but people have the right to go and see him.

Terry Fox, Labour Leader of the Council has defended the ban on Mr Brown on the basis that his act is “unlikely to reflect Sheffield’s inclusive values.” Let’s hope no one tells him about the plot of Madam Butterfly on at the same venue later in the year .

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.