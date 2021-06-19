Should Liberals still believe in ‘free trade’?

Commitment to free trade has been one of the core elements of British liberalism for nearly 200 years. It went along with peace through open borders and shared prosperity, with opposition to aristocratic landowners and cheap food for the working man. There’s a picture of John Bright (joint founder with Richard Cobden of the Anti-Corn Law League) in my living room, inherited from my wife’s Liberal forebears.
The economic liberals who left the Liberal Party in the late 1950s to set up the Institute of Economic Affairs still do believe. For them it’s an article of faith as much as their commitment to a smaller state and a deregulated economy. Liz Truss, a student liberal transformed into an ideological free marketeer, is celebrating the conclusion of the UK-Australia Trade Agreement and promising more deals to reduce tariffs and lower regulatory barriers. Our party press office has criticised her for neglecting the interests of British farmers – not something that Bright or Cobden would ever have said.
But trade isn’t as simple as it was.
Other issues that Bright never imagined now intervene. Animal welfare and hygiene, permissible antibiotics and other phyto-sanitary standards shape global trade in food as much as tariffs – as we’ve seen in negotiations with Australia, the USA and the EU. Excesses of globalization, leading to over-dependence on dominant suppliers in computer chips, scarce metals and their processing, are leading to renewed concerns about ‘reshoring’ manufacture of key components and materials. Human rights concerns also intervene, not only about forced labour in China but also about sweatshops in Bangladesh and beyond.
China’s drive for manufacturing and technological supremacy has also unsettled free market disciples, with calls for ‘fair trade’ and reciprocity to curb China’s rising structural surplus. Conservative Brexiteers who have argued that geography no longer matters in trade are facing criticism from environmentalists who point to the significant pollution that container shipping and airfreight create. Sustainability for our economy and environment, and arguably provision of work for all our citizens, present arguments against entirely open borders and minimally-regulated trade.
Dani Rodrik, a Turkish-born Harvard economist, has argued against many of his colleagues that unrestricted globalization is incompatible with democracy, and that we have to limit globalization in order to maintain and strengthen democratic government and open societies. Chicago-school economists supported General Pinochet’s authoritarian regime in Chile, 30 years ago, accepting its prioritisation of free markets over civil and political rights. Fewer economists would do so openly today. Last week the Financial Times proclaimed that ‘the Washington consensus’ (a term coined by an active British Liberal, John Williamson) on deregulation and freer trade is giving way to a new consensus on more active government and more directed national economies.
Our Conservative government, Liz Truss above all, look to be clinging on to outdated ideas in a technologically-transformed world. Boris Johnson is as incoherent on all this as on everything else, promising major investment to level up and build back better and setting up a new agency for strategic research. President Biden is way ahead of him, pushing Congress to pledge the funding for another New Deal.
What’s our response to inherited economic certainties in a period of rapid change? I’m not an economist, nor a data scientist, micro-biologist, environmental expert or electronic engineer. I think I understand that the pursuit of ‘free trade deals’ that focus on the reduction of tariffs are scarcely relevant to the challenges governments and societies will face in the next decade; and that efforts to lower standards and regulations are likely to be counter-productive. Truss’s faith in free trade looks like Frost’s faith in national sovereignty: 19th-century principles that do not fit our current world. (Another underlying contradiction in this government’s thinking is that 19th-century sovereignty went with protectionism: open economies, then and now, require international cooperation.)
But I don’t yet understand what form the emerging economic consensus is likely to take, or how we campaign to ensure that what emerges is made compatible with open societies, local and national communities, and a peaceful global order. What should a Liberal approach to building a more sustainable economy in a sharply contested world order look like?
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
I think this is an excellent article and I would make a further suggestion.
Whatever we believe ideologically, we are going to have a larger state.
Liberals have always had a strong critique of the state. When I joined in 1983 that critique was based on the state being too centralised and undemocratic. “The gentleman in Whitehall knows best”.
David Laws and his allies, often referred to as “Orange Book Liberals” were less interested in that, they wanted a smaller state. Laws even claimed that social liberals like Lloyd George and Keynes would be “shocked” at the size of the state today. Although I am not aware that they ever said anything about what they think the size of the state should be.
I still think the previous – and maybe the current – Liberal position was correct. We should make the state more decentralised and democratic. And also bigger, because it looks like we have no choice anymore.
In a recent interview with Andrew Neil the chancellor Rishi Sunak tried to argue that he is a “fiscal Conservative”. Neil pointed out the huge public spending commitments he has made, for example the cost of replacing gas boilers in people’s homes to reduce global warming. And of course there is a long list of commitments he now needs to make.
We need a lot more state spending to tackle global warming and the prospect of future pandemics. We need more spending on the NHS, the care sector, furlough pay and so on. Covid has brought a new economic landscape to which Global Warming will add to and political ideologies need to adjust to that. Libertarian economic dogma will continue to look more absurd as these things intensify.
The 19th-century concept that Liberals should reject is nationalism, and the all-or-nothing protectionism that goes along with it. Today’s thinking has to be more nuanced.
In the 21st-century, when we’re all globally interconnected, I don’t see how you can restrain the right to trade freely across borders in democratic societies. But at the same time a Liberal society will want that trade to be subject to internationally agreed regulation on common standards on the environment, human rights, etc. So we should argue for free trade within an internationally responsible framework.
I think LibDems would also want those common standards to respect the rights of local communities to pursue policies that support the local economy (along the lines of the Preston model). Not by outright protectionism, but by allowing some leeway to favour local suppliers when bidding for contracts, for example. (Ideally you would support this with policy measures to strengthen the political and economic framework of those communities such as LVT and STV).
In short, a combination of globally open and responsible with locally supportive.
I suspect that all the arguments you cite against free trade were used by proponents of the corn laws. And the arguments of Richard Cobden stay as relevant today as then. The historian Asa Briggs says that Cobden said that repeal of the Corn Laws would solve four great problems:
“First, it would guarantee the prosperity of the manufacturer by affording him outlets for his products. Second, it would relieve the ‘condition of England question’ by cheapening the price of food and ensuring more regular employment. Third, it would make English agriculture more efficient by stimulating demand for its products in urban and industrial areas. Fourth, it would introduce through mutually advantageous international trade a new era of international fellowship and peace. The only barrier to these four beneficent solutions was the ignorant self-interest of the landlords, the ‘bread-taxing oligarchy, unprincipled, unfeeling, rapacious and plundering.”
( Asa Briggs, The Making of Modern England 1783–1867: The Age of Improvement (1959) p. 314 – via Wikipedia)
===
That essentially remains as relevant today as then except it doesn’t apply just to food but to all goods and services.
Throughout history inefficient or poor quality domestic manufacturers and producers have lobbied Government and politicians – and said that we “don’t want any of that foreign rubbish here”. “Support Britain”. Of course it is right that anything sold here meets the relevant health and safety and technical requirements. And there are issues over animal welfare and carbon emissions etc. But these can more than dealt with through trade negotiations.
And I have a bright idea – why don’t we have a single market with a nearest European neighbours so we have common minimum standards and trade freely with no red tape!