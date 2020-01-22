Showing her customary resilience, Jo Swinson marks the new decade with a flurry of reflective tweets

Something you may have missed: On 31st December, Jo Swinson reflected on the last decade with a Twitter thread of photos, concluding by looking forward to the new decade with the words:
Whatever the next decade holds, I look forward to meeting it head on.
Becoming engaged to and marrying Duncan… pic.twitter.com/Aw9A7IsaJa
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 31, 2019
Birthing two beautiful children, Andrew & Gabriel… pic.twitter.com/6O2dREnx2W
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 31, 2019
Leading the Liberal Democrats… pic.twitter.com/551nSoamRB
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 31, 2019
And two referendums about our county's unions… pic.twitter.com/TVuBCDcTNb
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) December 31, 2019
I would have liked to see Jo settle in to the role as leader, I think she had a lot more to give.
Then again, I’m sure she’ll be back.