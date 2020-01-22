The Voice

Showing her customary resilience, Jo Swinson marks the new decade with a flurry of reflective tweets

By | Wed 22nd January 2020 - 2:05 pm

Something you may have missed: On 31st December, Jo Swinson reflected on the last decade with a Twitter thread of photos, concluding by looking forward to the new decade with the words:

Whatever the next decade holds, I look forward to meeting it head on.



One Comment

  • James Belchamber 22nd Jan '20 - 2:10pm

    I would have liked to see Jo settle in to the role as leader, I think she had a lot more to give.

    Then again, I’m sure she’ll be back.

