It’s time to stop apologising for the Coalition – and use it instead

We need a leader without the stench of coalition baggage
This is a phrase I hear a lot in the party. I see it under every Facebook post about the next leadership election. But by trying to scrub ourselves of the Coalition are we missing a powerful argument, one that rings especially true in those 80 conservative-facing second places?
When we were almost wiped out in 2015, most voters that switched from us to the Tories did so because they liked the coalition years – a period of relative stability following a deep financial crisis – and they credited the Tories with delivering this.
(Disclaimer: I have a lot of problems with the coalition. We, as a party, should look at that period with, well, frankly, with anger. We should have done more to push our values, we should have helped more people and we should have distanced ourselves early-on from the Tories. But it’s now inextricably part of our history, something we cannot erase.)
Imagine you’re one of those voters, watching the Tories take this majority and using it to plunge the country in to crisis. Their throwaway promise to hold a referendum on EU membership hung over the economy like a cloud. Their leadership during the referendum contributed to the loss. Then their extreme red lines and snap election seized up government like a rusted watch.
But the Tories, despite all the suffering inflicted during the coalition, showed themselves to be at least a stabilising force in those years. What went wrong?
It was clear to us during the coalition that, for all we couldn’t hold back (and all we didn’t hold back), we were a moderating force – but we were terrible at communicating this to the voters. We knew that, unleashed, Cameron would govern like a true Tory – just as he promised.
In 2015 we couldn’t make the counterfactual argument – that without us in coalition, the Tories would have governed with such inhumanity – because we didn’t have any proof of that. Today, after three elections and four years of failure, the voters we need to win back are pining for the relatively boring years of coalition.
We have the proof, and we have a compelling narrative for these liberal-leaning Tory voters – All you liked about the Tories during the coalition – yeh, that wasn’t them, that was us. Now vote for us. And by switching up this narrative we can use the endless coalition trolling as a tailwind – Yes, we were in coalition, remember that? – and look to win back those 80 Tory-facing seats.
And so denying the Conservatives a majority.
Then, with those new seats (and a clear, membership-driven agenda) we should seek to work with anyone who will help us fix this Tory disaster.
Because once we again achieve power, we can also clean up after ourselves.
* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats.
I have been saying for years that I was proud that the Lib Dems participated in the Coalition Government, for once in my life we had a part to play in the governance of our country during a very crucial time in our history. I know we did not get everything right during that time or after, but continually deriding our contribution must look very defeatist from outside of the party. Lessons will have been learned, I hope, for any future cooperation?
By defending the cruelty and misery inflicted on the weakest and most vulnerable you will just get more of the same results..decline and irrelevance. The Brexit boost the party received during the European Elections is over. The local Elections promise only further rot. The party should be apologising with a mega phone to left of center voters and when finally believed and forgiven then maybe there’s a way out of this mess.
I don’t have to imagine being one of those voters, I was one. How many of the 40+ million voters do you actually expect to respond “Yes James, you make a compelling argument there. You are right and I was wrong. I must remember to vote LibDem in 2024″?
The coalition is ancient history, like the Suez crisis. We are interested in the future and the entirety of Lib Dem voice is devoted to the past. Those who joined, and voted, did so because you were the rallying point for remain. They will drift away. There will be no sympathy for ” I told you so” at every hiccup along the road. The only things I see with any regard to the future are UBI, land tax, cannabis and identity politics.
Best of luck with enthusing the British people with that.
The Lib Dems have never recovered from the psychological trauma from being in coalition, and its electoral consequences. An aura of collective guilt hangs over the party. Those, like Silvio, who keep demanding ever more grovelling apologies, do not have the interests of the party at heart. Jo Swinson just looked pitifully weak when arguing ‘we screwed up really badly, but please give us another chance’. No wonder the public response was ‘why should we?’
Silvio:
The problem with that approach, regardless of the argument about whether or not we should have entered coalition (which honestly is a different debate), is that it endears us to Labour switchers instead of Tory switchers. If we want to kick the Tories out of office we need to take _their_ voters, and those voters see the coalition as a relatively good thing.
If we choose to use this narrative we win Tory voters, at the possible expense of Labour voters, without changing a single plank of our manifesto or our policies. We also get to attack the Tories and ignore (and not counter) any attacks from Labour (since their attacks actually help push our message) – allowing them to shore up their base and us to encroach on the Tory base.
Is that a bad thing?
Good thinking, James. A sure fire way to persuade the four and a half million people who voted Lib Dem in 2010 (but didn’t in 2015) to come back to the party and admit their mistake.
Thanks for this article James, I agree. I had commented on a separate thread with some similar points before I read yours! I completely agree that during the coalition we made some concessions that we should not have made; likewise we were, as you say, rubbish at marking out clear blue water between us and the Tories. With hindsight though we had an almost impossible ask – before the coalition, the common view was that any coalition would be weak, hugely divided and would fall apart easily; plus the smaller party would always hold the larger one to ransom. We had to counter that, but we went too far; in the public’s eyes we were just going along with the Conservatives. The truth – as ever – was somewhere between; this was always going to be a tough one to communicate and we certainly failed.
But overall I believe that we should be proud of our role in coalition for the reasons you mention; had Labour been in charge at the time and delivered the same they would I’m certain now be telling us how well and how fairly they governed in the most difficult economic circumstances. We Lib Dems like to beat ourselves up and then wonder why voters aren’t attracted to us.
@ John Bicknell – completely agree!
The LD role in the recent Coalition was an utter disaster for us. We averaged around 20% of the vote across all the GE’s from 1983-2010 (low of 17% high of 25.5%) which consistently gave us the highest ‘Liberal’ vote in Europe. In the three GE’s since then we have taken under 8% in two and 11.4% in the third.
There is absolutely no sign at all of this mythical ‘Liberal Conservative’ surge in our direction. Of the increase in our vote in 2019 two out of every four came from Labour and only one from the Conservatives.
We need to get back to identifying and campaigning on the policies we believe in instead of constantly trying to identify mythical blocks of voters who we can supposedly manipulate like chess pieces.
I agree. For the Liberal Democrats to retrospectively reject the 2010-2015 Coalition is a serious mistake.
We should talk about what we achieved during that period.
Mohammed Amin 22nd Jan ’20 – 1:59pm……………..I agree. For the Liberal Democrats to retrospectively reject the 2010-2015 Coalition is a serious mistake…We should talk about what we achieved during that period……………
The electorate rejected the 2010-15 LibDem performance. Voting for NHS reorganisation, cuts to disability and benefits, Universal Credit, secret courts, bedroom tax, Vince Cable’s disastrous time as Business Secretary, to say nothing of the tuition fee debacle.
Still, tell the electorate how good it was; after all, there are only 4.5 million ex-LibDem voters who disagree with you.
John Bucknell
I am accused of not having the party’s interest at heart because I am an ex Lib Dem voter who believed the lies in 2010. I felt disgusted with myself for assisting the party into that dreaded Coalition and when the cruelty and misery wiped out so many weak and vulnerable that disgust deepened. The truth is my vote is probably not wanted anymore but hey ho good luck in Birmingham Manchester Liverpool etc…good luck getting that soft Tory vote back.
Two out of four of the increase in LD vote in 2019 came from Labour. Evidence that LD with its views sometimes overlapping Labour shd find the red wall etc much easier to break into than the Cons should (and they did last month). Roll on the Gladstone Asquith Ll-G axis!
Yes, Mr Belchamber, the Lib Dems should stop apologising. Before, as some might argue, they supped with the devil, they made a career out of being ‘different’ from the ‘old parties’. I am sure that Paul Holmes is right with his polling figures. It was thanks to people like him and places like Chesterfield that the ‘third party’ of English politics ran the other two so close for so long. This has much to do with how poor the ‘old parties’ were back then. He is also right when he says that these figures would be something that most European liberal parties would have died for. Even then, 20% max doesn’t deliver you a Liberal government, especially under the FPTP.
Let’s be honest, this country is not a majority ‘liberal thinking country’, despite what some LDV contributors would have us believe. So, to get liberal ideas across requires teaming up in some way with others, some of whom may have ‘Conservative’ tendencies. Coalition, when offered, is surely a valid way of achieving this. I’ve served in coalition administrations in local government so I have a pretty good idea about the compromises that are often required. They are clearly no places for purists.
I’m currently reading Cameron’s autobiography. It reinforces my view that, while difficult for both sides and far from a perfect fit in the national political psyche, the Coalition did deliver in many areas. Don’t forget the state the economy was in when Dave and Nick made their vows in the No10 Rose Garden nearly ten long years ago. The ‘experts’ reckoned their 2010 deal would come apart before the year was out. How wrong they were. The difficulty both Leaders and their parties had was how, at the end of the Parliamentary period deemed by the FTPA, to find a sensible way to end the arrangement and, at the beginning, more significantly, how to explain its ‘raison d’être’ to a bewildered electorate who kept telling them “we never voted for this”.
The problem is that we do not really understand coalitions at national level, at least in peacetime. However, as I keep writing, that’s what we are more than likely to get if ever we do get PR for Westminster elections. It’s about time that both the electorate in general and all those people advocating a change to fairer votes in particular got that into their heads.
The jury long ago delivered its verdict on the Lib Dems in coalition and it wasn’t a positive one. The sad thing is it was obvious it would end badly but far to many had invested far to much to face that reality and the party flew over a cliff and crashed. There are lessons to be learned
1. Don’t abandon your voters for the prospect if unicorn voters. The bird in the hand is worth two in the bush lesson.
2. Listen to other views, if someone is taking the trouble to warn you your (expletive deleted by editorial team) things up they may well have a point.
3. Just because someone looks nice doesn’t mean they are right, the halo effect often conceals stupidity.
4. If you don’t listen to the voters and pay attention to their main concerns no amount of minor policies will help.