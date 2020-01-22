It’s time to stop apologising for the Coalition – and use it instead

We need a leader without the stench of coalition baggage



This is a phrase I hear a lot in the party. I see it under every Facebook post about the next leadership election. But by trying to scrub ourselves of the Coalition are we missing a powerful argument, one that rings especially true in those 80 conservative-facing second places?

When we were almost wiped out in 2015, most voters that switched from us to the Tories did so because they liked the coalition years – a period of relative stability following a deep financial crisis – and they credited the Tories with delivering this.

(Disclaimer: I have a lot of problems with the coalition. We, as a party, should look at that period with, well, frankly, with anger. We should have done more to push our values, we should have helped more people and we should have distanced ourselves early-on from the Tories. But it’s now inextricably part of our history, something we cannot erase.)

Imagine you’re one of those voters, watching the Tories take this majority and using it to plunge the country in to crisis. Their throwaway promise to hold a referendum on EU membership hung over the economy like a cloud. Their leadership during the referendum contributed to the loss. Then their extreme red lines and snap election seized up government like a rusted watch.

But the Tories, despite all the suffering inflicted during the coalition, showed themselves to be at least a stabilising force in those years. What went wrong?

It was clear to us during the coalition that, for all we couldn’t hold back (and all we didn’t hold back), we were a moderating force – but we were terrible at communicating this to the voters. We knew that, unleashed, Cameron would govern like a true Tory – just as he promised.

In 2015 we couldn’t make the counterfactual argument – that without us in coalition, the Tories would have governed with such inhumanity – because we didn’t have any proof of that. Today, after three elections and four years of failure, the voters we need to win back are pining for the relatively boring years of coalition.

We have the proof, and we have a compelling narrative for these liberal-leaning Tory voters – All you liked about the Tories during the coalition – yeh, that wasn’t them, that was us. Now vote for us. And by switching up this narrative we can use the endless coalition trolling as a tailwind – Yes, we were in coalition, remember that? – and look to win back those 80 Tory-facing seats.

And so denying the Conservatives a majority.

Then, with those new seats (and a clear, membership-driven agenda) we should seek to work with anyone who will help us fix this Tory disaster.

Because once we again achieve power, we can also clean up after ourselves.

* James Belchamber is Chair of South West Birmingham Liberal Democrats.