Greenpeace climate change petition – shouldn’t we be doing this sort of thing rather than still having “STOP BREXIT” on our home page?

The home page of the Liberal Democrat website, 10:55 22nd January 2020

This week, Greenpeace UK have collected almost 600,000 signatures for their petition to the government to act now on Climate Change.

The text of the petition gives a succinct list of initiatives which the government should be embarking on now to minimise the climate emergency:

Now that Parliament has declared a Climate Emergency, we need you to act like it. For starters, that means: (1) Banning all new oil and gas production in the UK, including fracking

(2) Tripling renewable energy by 2030

(3) Planting 700 million trees

(4) Introducing a Frequent Flyer Tax

(5) Ending the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

(6) Rolling out free bus travel for young people and those on lower incomes

(7) Ending carbon emissions from heavy industry like steel and cement

(8) Creating millions of jobs in a new green economy

(9) Retrofitting our homes to go zero carbon

(10) Radically changing the farming and food system to encourage a less meat-based diet

My question is: Isn’t this sort of petition the kind of thing we, the Liberal Democrats, should be doing?

Shouldn’t we be at the forefront of the campaign against climate change?

For example, as a simple move, wouldn’t it be great if finally we take off “STOP BREXIT” from our website and replace it with a message about our climate change policies?*

*With thanks to LDV contributor David Beckett for suggesting this in his article last weekend.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.