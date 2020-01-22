Paul Walter

Good luck to our candidates and teams in by-elections tomorrow!

By | Wed 22nd January 2020 - 9:30 am


There are four seats on Brent Council, London, up for grabs in by-elections tomorrow. These contests have been caused by the resignations of four Labour councillors.

Good luck to Anton Georgiou (Alperton ward), Larry Ngan (Barnhill ward), Michael Brooke (Barnhill ward) and Jyotshna Patel (Wembley Central ward), and their teams!

Our four Brent candidates have been supported by Ed Davey, party co-leader, Caroline Pidgeon AM and our candidate for London Mayor, Siobhan Benita. They have a combined Facebook page and Twitter account for Thursday’s elections.

In Cornwall, Dave Munday is standing for a seat on St Just-in-Penwith Town Council. Good luck to Dave and team.

Dave has a Facebook page for his election campaign.

Thank you to all the candidates for embarking on their campaigns and to them and their teams for all the hard work they have been putting in, and the extra push they will give tomorrow!

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • nigel hunter 22nd Jan '20 - 2:14pm

    Good luck to all Thursday.For future campaigning look at Yesterdays article from Watford. It might give tips for future campaigning.

