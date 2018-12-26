Tahir Maher

I read an interesting article and came across a YouGov poll, the gist of which I thought would be worth passing on. The first was an article by pollster Peter Kellner in The New European.

Based on an analysis of demographic change, Kellner concludes that the Leave majority will disappear in January 2019. His analysis points out that approximately 600,000 die each year and a further 700,000 reach voting age. Allowing for the fact that most of those passing on are the elderly and who in the main did vote and voted to leave against the young who on the whole voted in the main for remain.

Kellner in his article concludes that because of the demography the leave majority is shrinking by 500,000 a year. As the leave majority was 1,269,501 that means they lose their majority (everything else being equal) by January 2019.

 

The second snippet was a YouGov poll.  A poll commissioned by the People’s vote found: –

  • That the support for Labour would fall from 36% to 22% if Labour helped the Tories pass a compromise deal with the EU. This, in turn, would be advantageous to the Lib Dems as it is projected that their poll rating would go up from 10% to 26%;
  • The YouGov poll found that 75% of Labour supports want a second referendum;
  • Another interesting find was that those who voted Labour in the last General Election and voted remain in the referendum; 49% of them would switch to the Lib Dems if Labour supported the Tories to get a Brexit deal;
  • Of the 17.4 million who votes remain in 2016, only 10 million would vote for May’s deal. In contrast, the 16 million who voted remain 1.4 million would vote for May’s deal.

Something to mull over and debate during the lull in Christmas celebrations!

Happy New Year

 

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

  • Kevin Maher 26th Dec '18 - 12:21pm

    If 32% of the population voted against membership in the 1975 referendum then a substantial number of these will have died and the number voting remain in 2016 should have been – well not quite 100%.

  • David Evershed 26th Dec '18 - 12:57pm

    Older people are being replaced all the time by younger people getting older. So the number of older Leave voters keeps getting topped up.

    Older people are also living longer and becoming a larger proportion of the population.

  • Mick Taylor 26th Dec '18 - 1:07pm

    Hm. I am 68 and voted Yes in 1975 and remain in 2016. I suspect there are lots of people like me.

  • frankie 26th Dec '18 - 1:45pm

    David,
    Is implying we turn into our parents, but as those coming behind us will not be as fortunate as us, that is unlikely. What ever they become they are unlikely to be thankful for those that had the good times and left them with nothing. The old are reliant in those that follow to support them in their old age, treat them badly (and we have) then don’t be surprised if they treat you badly too.

  • John King 26th Dec '18 - 2:37pm

    David-
    This argument deserves serious consideration, as there is some evidence that people become more right wing as they get older, become more fearful of outsiders etc. However the key finding is that people who have already voted in the 2016 referendum tend to stick loyally to however they voted. As Leave voters tend to be older that means that their number is gradually getting less.

