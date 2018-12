We hope that wherever you are, whatever you are doing, you are healthy and happy.

We are also thinking of those who have neither. This time of year without someone you love is pretty grim, especially if it is the first time you’ve been on that particular emotional rollercoaster.

We’ll be taking a couple of days off to get some well-earned rest. See you later in the week.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings