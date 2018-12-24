WATCH: Vince’s Christmas message; Empty chairs at the Christmas Table

Vince Cable, has used his Christmas message to focus on the issue of knife crime. He has worked with the St Giles Trust to learn more about the gang culture which is fuelling knife crime and tragically costing young people their lives. St Giles works directly with those affected, providing education, mentoring and support to fill the void into which gangs otherwise slip.
In the film, Vince Cable discusses the causes of knife crime with Liam, a St Giles Project Co-ordinator. And we hear the incredibly brave voice of Sophie Kafeero whose own son, Derick, was killed last year.