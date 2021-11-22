Commenting ahead of the vote on the government’s social care plans, Liberal Democrat Health and Social Care Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP said:
These social care plans are two broken promises in one.
Boris Johnson promised in his manifesto not to raise national insurance tax and that no-one would have to sell their home to pay for care. Now struggling families face being hammered by unfair tax rises, while still facing losing their homes to fund care costs.
The Liberal Democrats will oppose these unfair, divisive plans in Parliament this week. We will continue fighting for a fair and long-term solution to the social care crisis.
I get the feeling that the ‘bill’ might end up back on the drawing board.