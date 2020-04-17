Solving the locked country mystery

Embed from Getty Images

Sometimes I find it hard to believe, but one day soon the UK is going to have to figure out how we should leave our current state of lockdown, and with the government reluctant to have a public conversation about how this should be done it’s time put some thought into this ourselves.

The key planks of any strategy to exit lockdown safely are largely technical: we need to be able to implement efficient personal protection, testing, contact tracing and treatment procedures, all points on which this government has, so far, failed to cover itself in glory. However, there will also be important social choices to be made about how we go about extending people’s rights and freedoms once again in a safe and responsible manner.

To kickstart policy discussions on this key issue, a group of us at the University of Cambridge and elsewhere to build up a ‘solution scan’ of all the non-medical interventions that can be put in place to allow people to go about their lives as safely and responsibly as possible, and it turns out to be a remarkably long list – 275 suggestions and growing.

Many of these are common sense ideas to improving personal hygiene and social distancing in ways that interfere less in our day to day lives. However, taken together they suggest that we have some tough choices to make.

For instance, there have been some suggestions that the government’s preferred method for exiting this present lockdown will involve extending freedoms to selected groups (e.g. communities where the virus is less prevalent and age groups that are less vulnerable to it). In theory, this could allow some to regain a large number of freedoms relatively quickly, but at the cost of being highly unequal in how people are treated for a long time to come.

On the other hand, Italy, Austria, and other countries that are actually starting to experiment with leaving lockdown, seem to be taking a different approach, allowing a little more freedom for almost everyone, with the focus on rebuilding their economies. Construction work is resuming, more shops are opening, but people must still observe very strict regulations when accessing them. This approach has the potential to be somewhat fairer, and also to be most helpful in terms of short term national recovery. However, it privileges economic activity over social, cultural and political considerations that may be equally, if not more, important.

Finally, there is a model suggested by New Zealand, where transition comes in the form of being permitted to expand their personal ‘bubble’ of people they interact with. At present we can do many more things with members of our own households than with outsiders. If we could manage to join households together, for instance, to include additional family members, local communities or the households of close colleagues for frontline workers, this could create spaces in which both economic and social activities could resume without significantly increasing the likelihood of widespread uncontrollable transmission.

These strategies do not need to be exclusive, and they can all be phased in gradually over time. Indeed a key point of our study was to emphasise the important of individual communities, companies, institutions and authorities to take responsibility for planning their own version of a responsible transition out of lockdown. However, they do show the huge scope of choices we face as a nation when we finally make the decision to try and live more openly once again. How might we go about making these choices?

This is especially important as the costs of restrictions will not be borne equally by all members of a society. For instance, some people love exercise while others hate it, and for some the closure of places of worship is highly distressing while for others it may be practically welcomed. In justifying these unequal burdens, the government needs to transparent about the process used to evaluate the trade-offs in determining which kinds of activities are restricted more than others.

As a liberal, I hope that we leave this present lockdown in a way that honours everyone’s basic rights, such as freedom of movement, association, expression and belief and prioritizes the rule of law, democratic accountability and collective organization over simple economic expediency. However, that is just my view, and far more important than what I think is that people own up to the difficult decisions that will need to be taken in the coming months and start talking about how we should respond to them, in private and in public.

* Simon Beard is Academic Programmes Manager at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and a two time PPC for Dartford. He lives in Cambridgeshire.