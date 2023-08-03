Taxing and Spending

It’s astonishing that leading Conservatives are still getting away with calls for tax cuts before the coming election without any challenge as to where they will cut spending to pay for them. Our economy is flat-lining, our public debt rising, our population ageing, our young children smaller than their counterparts across the Channel, our schools and health services losing workers to higher-paid jobs – and yet serious Conservatives think we should cut taxes and spend less?

Paul Johnson’s just-published Follow the Money: how much does Britain cost? is a clearly-written guide to Britain’s dilemmas on public spending, and the failures to invest sufficiently in public infrastructure and services in recent decades. He’s been director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (a body respected by all except supporters of Liz Truss’s economic strategy) for many years, and before then served in several government departments, so he knows what he’s talking about.

He sets out how progressive cuts in defence spending since the end of the Cold War in 1989-90 have funded rises in welfare spending. Without going into details on the defence budget, he underlines that defence spending is more likely to rise than fall further: the Ukraine conflict has shown has stretched the UK’s stores of equipment and ammunition have become. He doesn’t remark that rising North Sea oil revenues in the early 1990s (and the one-off gains from privatization) allowed Margaret Thatcher to cut taxes without deep cuts in services – though in retrospect she would have been wiser to accumulate oil revenues in a sovereign wealth fund, like Norway, or allocate them to improving the UK’s infrastructure.

North Sea oil revenues are now running down; and privatization has long since run its course. So any government is faced with hard choices, about the level and distribution of taxation and about priorities in public spending. ‘There are no easy solutions to the problems we face. Tax cuts do not pay for themselves. Debt cannot rise forever. Spending implies taxing. Economic constraints are real.’ (Tell that to Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.)

Liberal Democrats will disagree about the dilemmas he poses in raising the money. But we will welcome his calls for long-overdue simplification of the UK’s tax system – which he partly blames on the ritual of annual budgets, with Chancellors loving to pull yet more concessions and allowances out of their hat as they dazzle their Commons audiences. He warns of the complexities of taxing wealth, urges a reduction in tax reliefs and more attention to effective tax enforcement. He is critical of the low level of welfare provision, but urges persistence with universal benefits and is sceptical about replacing them with some form of universal basic income.

Both on health spending and on education, he notes how the constant changes of government direction and policy have wasted resources in repeated reorganization at the cost of broader reforms. Against right-wing taunts that the NHS is stuffed with managers, he notes that in comparison with other countries’ systems it is under-managed – as well as under-funded. He is scathing about the long-term financial neglect of education and training for those who do not go to university, which has led to a national shortage of key skills in the work force. He addresses the shift in taxation that must accompany a move to a sustainable economy. There’s a wealth of detail on different areas of public spending, in clear prose supported by figures. Liberal Democrat activists, Councillors and parliamentary candidates should all read it.

Two weeks ago, Paul Johnson returned to his attack on Tory irresponsibility, ‘despairing’ in a column in the Times about Conservative consideration of abolishing inheritance tax before the coming election, when the Office for Budget Responsibility had days before spelled out the severity of the fiscal challenges that Britain faces. Tax cuts would have disastrous consequences for public services, and government debt. Responsible government must make the case for tax reform and simplification – desperately needed – and for tax increases to fund public investment. ‘More spending equals more tax’, he argues. ‘Taxes in the UK are at their highest level ever but they are still well below the average of our European neighbours. We can raise them.’

